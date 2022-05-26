ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beechwood, Conner lead Northern Kentucky all-region baseball honors

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

Northern Kentucky baseball coaches released their all-region awards as the regional tournaments begin.

The coaches put out three different types of awards: a Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference listing of 10 players regardless of position, a list of the top players at each position after splitting Northern Kentucky into two classes; and Ninth Region-only awards.

Leading the honorees was Conner senior Gage Testerman, who was player of the year in all three sets of honors, including Ninth Region player of the year.

Testerman, the shortstop, hit .547 with seven home runs, 45 runs batted in, 47 runs scored and 36 stolen bases for the Cougars. Testerman set several school single-season records, including average, total hits (58) and doubles (23).

Conner won the 33rd District before suffering an upset loss in extra innings to Newport Central Catholic in Wednesday’s Ninth Region quarterfinals. Conner finished 29-7, a school record for wins. Conner also set a school record with 284 runs scored this season.

Conner head coach Brad Arlinghaus was coach of the year in the Ninth Region and the large-school coaches association voting. Arlinghaus picked up his 300th career win last week.

Brice Estep and Cameron Boyd led the small-school honors for a deep Beechwood team that is 25-6 and sixth in the state poll heading into Thursday night’s regional quarterfinal game against Dixie Heights, which resumes at 5 p.m. at Florence’s Thomas More Stadium after being postponed Wednesday.

Here are the full lists:

Division AA (large school by position)

Player of the Year – Gage Testerman; Jim Connor Coach of the Year – Brad Arlinghaus (Conner); DH – Briggs Yuenger (Conner); 1B – Brayden Stewart (Ryle); 2B – Mark Nowak (Cooper); SS – Gage Testerman (Conner); 3B – Logan Wilson (Dixie); C – Ethan Bosley (Dixie Heights); OF – Greg Vineyard (Campbell County), Cody Crawford (Conner), Gabe Thelen (Dixie Heights); P – Jake Napier (Campbell County), Brody Mangold (Conner).

Division A (small school by position)

Player of the Year – Brice Estep (Beechwood); Ray Brown Coach of the Year – Kevin Gray (Beechwood); DH – Owen Eilerman (St. Henry); 1B – Mitchell Combs (Brossart), 2B – Sam Cottengim (Beechwood); SS – Jack Hendrix (Highlands); 3B – Joe Ruwe (Calvary Christian); C – Brice Estep (Beechwood); OF – Brett Holladay (Beechwood), Matt Resing (St. Henry), Cameron Boyd (Beechwood); P – Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Jack Hendrix (Highlands).

NKAC Division 1

In order of voting : Gage Testerman (Conner), Aydan Hamilton (Campbell County), Chase Gartner (Cooper), Logan Wilson (Dixie Heights), Jonathan Fitz (Covington Catholic), Mark Nowak (Cooper), Greg Vineyard (Campbell County), Jay Flynn (Dixie Heights), Brayden Stewart (Ryle), Brody Mangold.

NKAC Division 2

In order of voting : Cameron Boyd (Beechwood), Brice Estep (Beechwood), Jack Hendrix (Highlands), Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Owen Eilerman (St. Henry), Evan Moore (Brossart), Carter Scheben (St. Henry), Matt Resing (St. Henry), Brett Holladay (Beechwood), Brennan Seiter (NCC).

NKAC Division 3

In order of voting : Ryan Gaiser (Ludlow), Luke Ruwe (Calvary Christian), Russell McIntyre (Dayton), Adam Brandstetter (Villa Madonna), Joe Ruwe (Calvary Christian), Jonah Martin (Villa Madonna), Will Strong (Bellevue), Maveriq Catacora (Dayton), Alex Brummett (Calvary Christian), Aiden Dickerson (Bellevue).

9th Region

Player of the Year – Testerman

Coach of the Year – Arlinghaus

Assistant Coach of the Year – Brian Abeling (Dixie Heights)

Junior All-Stars -  Estep, Boyd, Ethan Bosley (Dixie Heights) - alternate

Sophomore All-Stars -  Rex Richter (Conner), Mark Nowak (Cooper), Chris Henson (Boone County) - alternate

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Beechwood, Conner lead Northern Kentucky all-region baseball honors

Cameron Boyd
