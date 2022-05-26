ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

86th Street in Clive Closing May 31-June 10

espndesmoines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN.W. 86th Street will be closed at the railroad crossing south of University Blvd. starting Tuesday, May 31. The...

espndesmoines.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Construction Zone Safety Reminders As The Season Begins

With the weather warming up, public works departments will be out and about more during the construction season. Perry Public Works Director Jack Butler says they will try and keep the road open if at all possible to ensure people can get through the area. “We just ask people to...
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police say three people were killed Monday morning when a vehicle and a semi crashed. In a crash report, police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Right now, the Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. DMPD reports that one person has been shot and another was hit by debris near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Southeast 4th Street. Both are expected...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One killed, one injured in Highway 34 motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning. According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger. Authorities believe the Gourleys […]
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
cbs2iowa.com

Two men shot, one killed in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of W 1st Street around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals where one of the victims later died.
WATERLOO, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Injuries Near Jefferson Saturday Morning

A two vehicle crash resulted in injuries Saturday morning in Greene County. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the crash was between an SUV and a tractor on Highway 30, east of Sparky’s in Jefferson after 9am. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as crews were on scene. Williams says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance. He adds the both lanes are back open.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Gunfire after bars close in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were taken to the hospital due to a fight at the Rotary Riverwalk Park after everyone left the bars. Des Moines Police say a large crowd gathered across from Wells Fargo arena before the first shots were fired. Police say the injuries are...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say. The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Man killed in Friday crash on south side of Des Moines, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Friday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist on the city's south side. Officers responded to SE 3rd St. and Watrous Ave. on reports of a crash shortly before 11 a.m., DMPD said in a release. The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for his injuries but later passed away.
DES MOINES, IA

