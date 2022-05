Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been able to become the superstars the Celtics had hoped they would become when they were drafted. Last night, the duo helped the Celtics defeat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. One player who got the chance to play with both stars in the past was none other than Kyrie Irving.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO