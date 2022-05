BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Monday identified a 17-year-old boy killed over the weekend in a double shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Neal Mack and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after both were shot about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Pratt Street, Baltimore Police said. Mack later died of his injuries, while the teenage girl survived. At last check, she remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Mack was an intern for Tendea Family, a community service organization that aims to curb crime in Baltimore. The group described him as “funny young man” and a “leader.” “Yes Neal was stubborn,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO