The Miami Heat A LeBron Game 6 Performance From Someone Friday

Miami was also down 3-2 against the Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Heat’s 93-80 loss against the Boston Celtics, they now trail 3-2 in the series. After leading the series 2-1, they have lost back-to-back games due to offensive ineptitude.

The situation is similar to the 2012 playoffs, when Miami trailed 3-2 and had to go to Boston to keep their playoff hopes alive. LeBron James responded by having possibly the best playoff game of his career.

He had 45 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the 98-79 victory. The only other player on the team in double figures was Dwyane Wade with 17 points. James was recognized for his ability to carry the Heat in Game 6, leading his team in every statistical category. With this performance, Miami was able to go on and win the series against the Celtics. They then proceeded to win their second NBA championship, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1.

The Heat may need a similar performance from their superstar Jimmy Butler.

Butler has been the Heat’s best player this postseason, averaging 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. However, Butler has struggled in the last three matchups against the Celtics. Butler has averaged just nine points, shooting 25% from the field. While his knee inflammation could be the cause of these performances, Butler denies that injury is the issue.

“If I'm out there I've got to do better,” Butler said. “I've got to find a way to help us win, and I haven't been doing that. I'm fine. My knee is okay, I've just got to do better. It's no excuse.”

Butler didn’t get a lot of help from his team, as the backcourt went 0 of 14 in Game 5. The offense in general has been sloppy, especially in the previous two matchups. However, James was able to take control of the game and perform despite little help. Butler may need to replicate this mentality, and he has shown that he can.

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Butler went toe-to-toe with James and the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Heat won 111-108. While Butler had more production from his teammates, he still finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. With this performance, he became one of nine players to have 2 triple-doubles in the NBA Finals.

Some are looking for Butler to put on the cape and do the same in the upcoming Game 6.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .