Trump judges, citing militias, have ruled against gun purchase limits for older teens

By Tierney Sneed
CNN
 4 days ago
A spate of high-profile massacres where the shooters were in their late teens comes as the federal judiciary has shown increased hostility to gun control measures aimed at people under 21 years...

Donald McAdoo
4d ago

Right when the constitution was written the were no automatic weapons they were single shot musket loaded weapons if they want to let 18 years old kids buy these weapons then they should also be allowed to drink and smoke I really hate hippocrites

Politically Heard
3d ago

Getting a driver's license, driving a vehicle, working, buying cigarettes, buying liquor, getting married, going on certain social media sites, being a president, and etc has a minimum age limit. Changing the age limit to 21 for guns is not infringing on the 2nd Amendment rights, raising the limit is saying people with guns at the age of 21 and older are more responsible than the younger age groups. The Republicans logic doesn't make sense that the 2nd Amendment rights are being taken away. If that's the case, then hand a 3 year old a gun and see what happens.

AllSaints
3d ago

Well it’s True we Can’t Allow them to Fight in Wars give them ammunition of Mass Destruction and not let them buy guns when you call them Adults with Second Amendment Rights. Raise the Ages of Adults , when they Can Go to War, and wait until those Frontal lobes are Developed

