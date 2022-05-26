ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Pay Additional £1.3M to Secure Incoming Signing's Arrival for Pre-Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

Manchester City have paid an extra £1.3 million to ensure Julian Alvarez's loan deal with River Plate is terminated in time for the forward to join the Premier League champions for pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Manchester City announced the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window on a five-and-a-half year deal for a reported transfer fee of £14 million

It is easy to justify the club's decision to add the 22-year-old forward to their ranks as they look to make it three Premier League titles in a row and go all the way in the Champions League after his incredible six-goal display against Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday night.

With 15 goals and four assists in 19 games for the Argentine outfit this year, it comes as no surprise why City consider the prodigious marksman capable of vital role in the first-team straightaway, rather than being a mere project signing.

It has been revealed that the Premier League champions have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the young forward will head to the Etihad Stadium at the earliest.

As per a report by Simon Mullock of The Mirror , Manchester City have agreed to pay an additional £1.3 million on top of the initial transfer sum to ensure Alvarez’s loan deal with River Plate is terminated ahead of pre-season.

The Blues are aiming to ensure that the youngster joins the club in pre-season training in the first week of July following his participation in the first leg of the last-16 Copa Libertadores tie.

It has further been stated Pep Guardiola has informed Manchester City officials he wants both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at his disposal right from the start of next season.

Guardiola had confirmed his plans to deploy the Argentina international down the middle in February, with Alvarez boasting an impressive goalscoring record since his emergence through the academy ranks at River Plate.

The 51-year-old further mentioned he plans to integrate Alvarez in action in pre-season to discover how he fits alongside the Manchester City senior squad and in his intricate, well-defined system.

After managing to wrap up two successive Premier League titles largely without a natural striker at his disposal, it only makes sense why Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are so keen on adding Julian Alvarez to the mix straightaway.

