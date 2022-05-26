ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead: US media

By GABRIEL BOUYS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiOVr_0frJsYRW00
Ray Liotta, seen here on August 30, 2012, made his name with the Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas" /AFP/File

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died in the Dominican Republic at age 67, the country's cinema authority said Thursday.

Liotta, whose blistering turn as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese's crime masterpiece won universal admiration, was shooting a new film in the country when he died, a spokesman for the Dominican Republic's General Direction of Cinema said.

"We understand that he was accompanied by his wife and that the wife asks that you please respect her grief," the spokesman told AFP.

Trade media in the US, including Deadline and Variety, also reported his death.

Although he also did well earlier in his career, Liotta's breakout role came in 1990 when he was cast alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

"Goodfellas" won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others, and scenes from the movie continue to resonate as cultural touchstones.

A year earlier, Liotta had played baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," opposite Kevin Costner in a widely revered sports movie.

The film was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture.

hg/dw

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

Which Actor Refused To Rehearse With Ryan Reynolds During An Early Guest-Starring Sitcom Spot?

Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case. Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Robert De Niro
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
Pocono Update

Legendary Actor From Tremors, The Right Stuff Dies

Fred Ward, the gruff yet very relatable character actor, known for movies such as "The Right Stuff," "Tremors," and "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins," has passed away at age 79. Ward's tough and witty character portrayals were easy to relate to and beloved by fans. "Tremors" is maybe his most-watched movie and is recognized as a true cult classic. Though led by a movie star, Kevin Bacon, it's really the combination of Ward and Bacon, together, as equal stars, that give the film its charm; it's endlessly rewatchable. After the title is shown on screen within the first minute, we learn everything we know about the two friends, Val and Earl, played by Bacon and Ward, respectively. They have such great chemistry together, and whatever the movie has in store for these two, we are interested in seeing these two oddball friends take on the challenge. In this case, the adventure just happens to involve underground worms, but it could have involved anything, and it wouldn't matter.
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
CBS LA

'I am utterly shattered;' Hollywood reacts to news of Ray Liotta's death

In the wake of the news that iconic actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday, co-stars, friends and celebrities alike took to social media to offer their condolences. Amongst those was Lorraine Bracco, the wife of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta's most recognized and celebrated work. She offered a heartfelt message to her longtime friend via Twitter, stating that she was "utterly shattered" by the news. Robert De Niro, who also co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," issued a statement, which read: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us.""The Sopranos" creator David Chase,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Triangle of Sadness: Woody Harrelson film gets eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Woody Harrelson’s film Triangle of Sadness received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.The film, which is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, is a dark comedy that follows a celebrity couple who are invited on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich.In addition to Harrelson, the film stars Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean KriekAccording to Variety, the film received a rowdy standing ovation from the audience, which was far louder than what Top Gun: Maverick and other highly anticipated films received at the festival.“What a wonderful screening,” Östlund said after the movie’s showing. “What...
MOVIES
The Independent

Maestro: Netflix fans freak out over image of ‘unrecognisable’ Bradley Cooper in new Leonard Bernstein film

Netflix fans have been stunned by the first images from the set of the new film Maestro.Maestro stars Bradley Cooper as the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.The film, which Cooper is also directing, co-stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, and Jeremy Strong (Succession) as critic John Gruen.On Monday (30 May), Netflix’s official social media accounts shared the first images from the set of Maestro, some of which appear to feature Cooper in extensive old age make-up.Followers shared their stunned reactions to the pictures on social media.“Oh my god,” one person wrote, while another wrote: “This is...
MOVIES
EW.com

'The Mentalist' react: Shockingly dull Red John meets perfect fate

MAJOR SPOILERS: After more than five seasons, we finally came face to face with Patrick Jane's phantom menace…. The serial killer who slaughtered Jane's wife and child…. The villainous mastermind who outwitted and frustrated the brilliant Jane for years…. The powerful leader of a massive conspiracy who has put countless...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart responds to Cannes walkouts for her new movie

Kristen Stewart's new film Crimes of the Future is the latest victim of a walkout (as happens every year) during a press screening at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Directed by David Cronenberg — who's no stranger to this after his 1996 controversial film Crash — Crimes of the Future is set in a not-too-distant era where the human body undergoes abnormal mutations of internal organs.
MOVIES
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy