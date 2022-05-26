ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Hiking Shirts of 2022

By Laura Lancaster
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 4 days ago

Written By Laura Lancaster

When I first started hiking and backpacking on my own, I didn’t think much about my choice of hiking shirt. As long as it wasn’t made of cotton, I figured it would work in a pinch. Then I hiked the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail. Over five months (and only three shirts), I learned the hard way about all the things that can go wrong with a hiking shirt: back blisters, shredded shoulders, clammy skin, and the smell—oh, the smell. To save you from a similar fate, I leveraged that experience to put ten tops through testing to find the best hiking shirts available today.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Hiking Shirt

Hiking shirts can be made out of a number of different fibers, including polyester, nylon, hemp, Tencel, wool, and spandex. While most hiking shirts combine two or more of these to maximize the different properties of each fiber, some are made exclusively from a single material. Here’s a quick rundown of the different qualities of each fiber, and why they are used in hiking shirts:

Polyester

This is the workhorse fiber of outdoor apparel. It wicks great, breathes well, it’s comfortable, and it’s cheap. Polyester’s downfall is with long-term use. Since it tends to hold onto the body’s oils better than other fibers, odors build up over time and become permanent (even with washing). These oils can also make the fabric feel cold and clammy against your skin.

Acrylic

Acrylic is similar to polyester except it doesn’t breathe as well and tends to hold onto heat.

Nylon

Nylon (sometimes called polyamide) is tough, adding durability to outdoor clothing. It does not wick as well as polyester or wool, but it holds onto fewer odors than polyester (although it’s not as good at odor prevention as wool). Clothing made entirely out of nylon may create more static than those made from other fibers.

Wool

Wool, typically merino wool, is known for its wicking ability, especially in the best thermal underwear—the semi-hollow fibers retain heat, which help to draw in moisture from the body and push it to the exterior of your shirt where it can evaporate faster. Wool also contains lanolin, which helps to prevent body odors from accumulating. It is not especially durable, and tends to be more expensive than synthetics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsRLN_0frJsNyl00
The four wool and wool-blend shirts in my test appeared fairly similar at first glance, but had significant performance differences.

Hemp

Hemp is an increasingly popular fiber in outdoor clothing. While it tends to hold onto moisture longer than other technical fibers, grooves along the fibers allow it to wick moisture away from the body. It also has some antibacterial properties (the plant has to protect itself, after all) that can reduce odor build-up but is typically more affordable than wool.

Rayon

This is usually only seen in outdoor clothing in small quantities, often under the brand name Tencel. This fiber is extremely comfortable, but doesn’t have the same performance properties as polyester, nylon, or wool.

Elastane

Also called spandex, these fibers add stretch to outdoor clothing, which can be useful if you’re looking for a close fit.

One fiber that’s virtually never seen in hiking shirts is cotton, as cotton is notorious for holding onto moisture and chaffing.

Best Overall: Fjallraven Abisko Wool Short-Sleeve

Key Features

  • Materials: 50 percent wool and 50 percent polyester
  • Sizing: XXS to XXL
  • Available in short sleeve and long sleeve
  • Available in men’s and women’s

Why It Made the Cut

The Fjallraven Abisko combines the performance of merino with the comfort of synthetic fibers at a reasonable price.

Pros

  • Sufficient merino content blocks odor build-up
  • Comfortable skin feel

Cons

  • Slightly thicker knit placed in the middle of my drying test

Product Description

Like the best hiking shoes or boots, finding that one perfect hiking shirt can be a challenge. On the one side, there’s the synthetic options, which are generally affordable and great at wicking away moisture on hot days. But they can build up a stink, especially over time and tend to hold onto the body’s natural oils, which can make them less pleasant to put on at day five of a backpacking trip. Merino wool shirts, on the other hand, are scratchy compared to synthetic shirts, and get pretty pricey.

Of all the shirts I tested, the Fjallraven Abisko did the best job of marrying the performance of merino with the comfort and cost-savings of synthetics. Its half-and-half split meant that it was comfortable to put on the first time I tried it, and that it was also still comfortable to wear over three days of consecutive use. One thing to note about this shirt is that it is a slightly thicker knit than either my fastest-drying and best all-wool picks, and thus takes longer to dry out.

Fastest Drying: Ibex Journey Tee

Key Features

  • Materials: 89 percent wool, 11 percent nylon
  • Sizing: XS to XL
  • Styles include short sleeve and long sleeve
  • Available in men’s and women’s

Why It Made the Cut

The lightweight Ibex Journey Tee, which dried out faster than anything else in my test, balances the benefits of merino with the durability of nylon.

Pros

  • Fast drying
  • High merino content provides wicking and odor control
  • Nylon boost adds durability

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Less comfortable than other shirts in my test

Product Description

There are all kinds of reasons your shirt ends up wet on a hike—sweat, rain, impromptu laundry. But wearing a wet shirt can also lead to a number of problems, including difficulty regulating temperatures. So when the Ibex Journey Tee dried out faster than any other in my test, I knew it was a winner.

While this shirt does incorporate nylon, it does so in a slightly unusual way. Instead of interweaving nylon and merino wool fibers, Ibex placed the nylon at the center of each individual fiber, and then encased it in merino. While placing the nylon at the center of each fiber should help to maximize the overall durability of the shirt, it does mean that this shirt does not benefit from the silky smooth feel of nylon, and instead feels like a more traditional wool shirt. (A best-in-class wool shirt, but still a wool shirt.)

Best All Merino: Icebreaker Merino Tech Lite II Short Sleeve

Key Features

  • Materials: 100 percent wool
  • Sizing: XS to XL
  • Styles include scoop neck and long sleeves
  • Available in men’s and women’s

Why It Made the Cut

You can go days without washing and this all-wool shirt and still feel good to put it on in the morning.

Pros

  • Fantastic odor control
  • Excellent temperature regulation
  • Good wicking

Cons

  • Not as soft as other shirts in our test
  • Expensive

Product Description

If I’m heading out into the backcountry, where the only “laundry” I’ll be doing is dunking my layers in a stream during the heat of midday, there is only one fiber I want against my skin: merino wool. Whereas synthetic fibers start to feel clammy and sweaty by the end of the second day—if you’re lucky—I’ve gone up to nine days without washing a merino wool top and was still completely happy to put it on in the morning. You can’t have too much merino wool in an article of clothing in my books, and this shirt from Icebreaker agrees. It’s 100 percent merino wool.

Of course, there are some trade-offs here. This shirt wasn’t as soft as many of the synthetic shirts in my test at first glance. It also held onto moisture longer than expected during the drying test (wool is hydrophilic, after all). Finally, it’s plenty expensive. But for sheer comfort, this one is worth the price.

Best Synthetic: KÜHL Konstance Short Sleeve

Key Features

  • Materials: 84 percent polyester, 11 percent Tencel, 5 percent spandex
  • Sizing: XS to XL
  • Styles include short sleeve and long sleeve
  • Available in women’s only

Why It Made the Cut

The KÜHL Konstance balances comfort and performance with a blend of three different synthetic fibers.

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Affordable
  • A good choice for someone with a wool allergy

Cons

  • Holds onto smells longer than wool shirts

Product Description

The trouble with merino wool is that it’s pricey—shirts with a high merino content can be as much as twice the price as their synthetic counterparts. And while most people find merino wool shirts significantly less scratchy than more traditional wool products, they still contain lanolin and can trigger a reaction for anyone with a wool allergy.

The KÜHL Konstance was one of the most comfortable shirts in my test. Where other synthetic shirts feel cold and clammy when you start to sweat (especially in the cool, wet days of spring), this top has a great skin feel. This results from its unusual fabric blend, which combines a high amount of polyester (this shirt came out in the middle of the pack in the drying test) with a touch of Tencel, a fiber made from wood pulp that is soft and most often seen in bed sheets. A small amount of spandex also added a touch of stretch that maximized my range of movement.

Best for Hot Weather: Outdoor Research Women’s Astroman Long Sleeve Sun Shirt

Key Features

  • Materials: 85 percent nylon and 15 percent spandex
  • Sizing: XS to XXL
  • Styles include long and short sleeves
  • Available in men’s and women’s

Why It Made the Cut

The loose fit and UPF protection of the Outdoor Research Astroman series is the perfect fit for scorching summer days.

Pros

  • UPF 50 and long sleeves protect your skin from the sun
  • Fast drying (came in third in my test)
  • Loose fit allows air to circulate next to your body

Cons

  • Not the best choice for shoulder season conditions or alpine hikes
  • Strange zip pocket placement at the side waist
  • Holds onto unwanted odors over time

Product Description

Most hiking shirts have a close fit that helps maximize the wicking ability of the fabric: the sooner your sweat hits the fabric, the sooner it’s pushed to the outside air to evaporate. If you’re hiking somewhere where conditions are variable—either because the weather can change in a hurry or you are hiking up a mountainside—this is what you want. In addition to evaporation helping your body cool off when it’s hot, staying dry means you won’t get chilled when the temps cool back down. But sometimes you know it’s not going to cool back down again—even at night. For those days, temperature regulation and moisture management isn’t the goal. It’s just to stay cool.

That’s where the loose fit of the Outdoor Research Astroman series comes in. It allows air to circulate underneath the clothing itself, so that your sweat will tend to evaporate closer to your skin, keeping you cooler overall. It also utilizes nylon fibers, rather than wool, which are better at providing protection from the UV rays of the sun.

Best Eco-Friendly: Recover Sports Tee

Key Features

  • Materials: 100 percent recycled polyester
  • Sizing: XS to XL
  • Styles include V-neck, tank top, and long sleeve
  • Available in women’s and men’s

Why It Made the Cut

All recycled materials made the Recover Sport Tee unique among the shirts I tested, even if the performance suffered some as a result.

Pros

  • Made from recycled water bottles
  • Comfortable material
  • Great durability for the price point

Cons

  • One of the longest-drying shirts in my test
  • Constrictive fit around the arms

Product Description

Most apparel companies are happy to advertise using any percentage of recycled material in their outdoor collections, but Recover pushes the envelope by using 100 percent recycled materials in their Sport Collection. I was impressed with the comfortable skin feel of the Sports Tee, even after two consecutive days of wearing it without washing. While it utilizes a tight knit that appears quite durable, during testing the Recover Sports Tee was one of the slowest shirts to dry. It was also prone to holding onto odors (the main reason why I didn’t continue wearing it after two days without washing).

Best Budget: Decathlon Forclaz Merino Wool T-Shirt

Key Features

  • Materials: 70 percent merino wool, 30 percent acrylic
  • Sizing: XS to XL
  • One style only
  • Available in women’s only

Why It Made the Cut

The Forclaz T-shirt combines merino wool performance with a price point usually seen with all-synthetic tops.

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Quick drying
  • High proportion of merino wool

Cons

  • Itchier than other merino wool shirts in my test
  • No other cuts available and not available in men’s

Product Description

The thing about merino wool hiking shirts is that they eventually wear out, usually after one hard season of use. That can make it hard to justify the associated price tag. But the Decathlon Forclaz Merino Wool T-Shirt has a high merino content (70 percent) at a low cost—the only real tradeoff off here is that the larger fibers used (19 microns) mean that this shirt is not as soft as others in my test, which were closer to 17 microns. If you have sensitive skin and expect to work up a sweat, this shirt may not be the right choice for you. Acrylic, the other 30 percent of the shirt’s content, provides a durability boost without compromising (or adding much to) the wicking ability of merino.

FAQs

Q: Should a hiking shirt be tight or loose?

Whether or not a hiking shirt should be worn tight or loose is mainly an issue of personal preference, but different conditions can make one or the other more appealing. In exceptionally hot and dry conditions, a loose fit allows cool air to circulate under the fabric. However, a tighter fit works better for cool but humid conditions, where the heat of your body can generate sweat underneath several layers of clothing. In those instances, a closer fit will help move sweat away from the body faster.

Q: How many layers should you wear hiking?

The number of layers you should wear during hiking varies between one and four, depending on the conditions. In hot weather, a single layer—your hiking shirt—is more than sufficient. In cold weather, you can either wear your hiking shirt as a base layer, as they function similarly, or swap in something that is a heavier weight. Either way, the best base layers will provide some warmth and keep your skin dry. On top of that, add a puffer layer, which will provide the majority of your warmth. If it’s raining, or exceptionally windy, add a raincoat—your fourth layer. If it’s extremely cold, a heavyweight fleece layer between your puffer layers and midweight base layer can help you retain even more heat.

Methodology

After spending hundreds of days on the trail, I’ve developed a good understanding of what makes for the best hiking shirts and how to evaluate them in closed conditions, which provides for a more accurate comparison. For this test, I started by considering the different fibers used in the composition of the shirt, and how the composition would affect the durability, moisture management, and odor control of the shirt. After that, I compared the skin feel of each shirt for comfort, and checked the fabric after washing for signs of wear or distress in the stitching, as well as pilling. Next, I compared these shirts’ ability to dry in a hot arid environment by soaking them in the tub, and then turning on a dehumidifier. Temps in the room reached upwards of eighty degrees with humidity levels below 30 percent. Finally, I wore these shirts out in the field in a number of different environments, from day hikes to camping trips to the Outdoor Life gear team’s turkey hunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osRBB_0frJsNyl00
While similar at first glance, the hiking shirts in my test had significant differences between them.

A few shirts in my test, ultimately, didn’t make the cut. While I was impressed with how the Decathlon Quechua MH 100’s used different fibers (polyamide) at the armpits to reduce odor retention, as well as its low price point, it felt more constrictive than other shirts in my test, and the mesh was somewhat irritating to more sensitive parts of my skin. The Stoic Tech Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, while at a similarly affordable price point, took quite a while to dry, was constrictive to move in, and offered only a limited range of sizes. I was excited about the high hemp content in the prAna Cozy Up Tee Shirt, but ultimately the thick knit and loose cut of the fabric made it neither an ideal choice for hot temperatures nor cool ones.

Final Thoughts

After putting ten hiking shirts through their paces, I determined that the Fjallraven Abisko was the best available today, with the Ibex Journey Tee also a great choice for anyone who doesn’t mind the feel of merino wool and is willing to spend a little extra on their hiking apparel. Figure out what material feels most comfortable and works for you, then get hiking.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Lighters of 2022

I’ve backpacked over 6,000 miles, climbed to 20,000 feet, and guided people into the depths of Alaska’s wilderness. Without carrying a fire source, I wouldn’t be here to tell you what camping lighters are the best of the best. One of the most critical 10 life-sustaining essentials is fire. Every time you venture into the outdoors—whether for an hour or overnight—you should be carrying the 10 essentials, including some way to start a fire. Fire does so much for you while recreating in the outdoors—from keeping you warm, heating your food, and emergency signaling to just having a great time around the campfire.
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Best Elk Hunting Boots for 2022

The hunter with the strongest legs and lungs and solid pair of elk-hunting boots usually wins. That’s the mantra I apply every fall as I migrate off the grid, and do my best to notch my elk tag that I keep buried deep in a specific pouch in my pack. I don’t own horses, mules, or llamas, or favor areas where motorized vehicles can travel. I prefer a DIY approach. But that’s just me.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

The Best Headlamps for Hunting of 2022

Sure, you might not need a headlamp for hunting if you’re returning to your family’s farm where you could probably find the same stand you hunt every year in your sleep. But if you’ve ever hunted a new property or a piece of public that you’ve only seen on your phone or computer screen, then you know the actual ground might not be as clean as those aerial maps led you to believe. And if you’ve ever stumbled your way through thick brush in the dark, then you know how critical headlamps are to your hunting gear.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

The Best Bowhunting Backpacks of 2022

Bowhunting is a game that involves a lot of moving pieces, and bowhunting backpacks keep all those pieces together. A bow, arrows, tree stand, climbing sticks, binoculars, rangefinder, release aid, pruning saw, scents, calls, the list goes on, and you’ve got a lot of gear to carry, which means you need a pack to carry it all.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merino Wool#Camping#The Shirts#Outdoor Research#Tencel
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Cookware of 2022

There is something undeniably satisfying about a great set of camping cookware. When you’re out in the woods, far from the convenience of takeout or a microwave, the joys of cooking for your family comes into focus. But to make a great meal deserving of the great outdoors you’ll need the right tools for the job. To find the best camping cookware available today, I tested 11 sets from seven different manufacturers and narrowed the list down to the five best options.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

How to Catch Crappie

Crappie are hands down one of my favorite species to target. They are an abundant, aggressive fish that are also excellent in the fryer. Whether you are bobber fishing in the spring, or ice fishing in the heart of winter, they present one of the greatest fishing opportunities for anglers across the country.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best Speckled Trout Lures of 2022

Speckled trout fishermen are a special breed. They’re willing to make a thousand casts with a variety of speckled trout lures in the hope of fooling one of the most finicky saltwater fish. Speckled trout sharpies know their favorite fish requires a silent approach, accurate cast, careful retrieve, and light touch. And of course, they need the right bait. I love chasing gators and after many seasons dialing them in, I learned what makes the best speckled trout lures. Here are my picks:
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Apparel
Outdoor Life

The Best Shooting Glasses of 2022

Shooting glasses do two main things for you. First, and maybe the most obvious, they protect your eyes from any debris or discharge that might occur while shooting. In case you haven’t heard(or seen), eyeballs are kind of important, especially when you enjoy shooting. Whether from spall flying off steel targets, ejected cartridge casings, gas blowback, or dirt and oil splatter, having a ballistically rated lens between your eyes and whatever is coming at them can make all the difference for a good day at the range.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Three Add-Ons That Make the Leatherman Skeletool the Ultimate Multi-Tool

Of the wide variety of multi-tools available today, one of the most universally useful is the Leatherman Skeletool. It’s a simple folding plier with wire cutters, a knife blade, bottle opener, bit driver, and storage for an extra bit. It’s not as flashy or feature-rich as some other multi-tools, but that’s what makes it ideal for everyday carry—it’s simple and sleek. The footprint of the Skeletool is about the same as a large folding knife and it features a pocket clip for comfortable carrying. Like any other tool, it’s only useful if you have it when you need it, and the Skeletool is a multi-tool that you’ll have all the time.
Outdoor Life

The Best Inshore Spinning Reels of 2022

After spending most of my life fishing salty backwaters, I’ve finally found a few inshore spinning reels that stand up to the challenge of salt, sand, and the biggest fish. Spinning reels are simple to use, and they’re optimal for fishing light lures, making long casts, and even finessing a bait. And while this design makes them an excellent option for saltwater, it also exposes the spool, arm, and shaft to the elements, which can speed up the corrosion process. Twenty years ago, I wouldn’t expect a spinning reel to last more than a couple seasons. But over the past few years, the best inshore spinning reels have sturdy construction and advanced materials for years of reliable fishing.
FISHING
Outdoor Life

Two Backpackers Got Dressed for a Turkey Hunt

Between the two of us, we’ve asked a lot out of our outdoor clothing over the years: to wick sweat on countless 14er ascents, withstand the abrasion of backpack straps over thousands of miles, and smell fresh enough to keep us from getting kicked out of McDonald’s when it’s been two weeks since laundry day. But we haven’t asked our clothing to make us look like that tree we’re leaning against. Or to help us move silently through the woods. Or to keep us warm when we’re staying perfectly still. For hours. To be honest, we’re not really used to (or particularly good at) sitting still, so this last part is a work in progress.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

The Best Mosquito Repellents for Camping in 2022

Mosquitoes don’t just suck blood, they also suck the fun out of camping, and if you want to prevent both, you’ll need a mosquito repellent for camping. Repellent comes in various forms and formulas from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals and lotions to aerosol sprays. If you need help separating the hype from the ineffective, this is the review for you. I tested the best mosquito repellents for camping in my buggy woods to find products that actually work, and here are my picks.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Opinion from a Trad Bow Hunter: Crossbows are Ideal for Getting Little Kids into Hunting

My first real experience with crossbows was about 10 years ago, when I was on a turkey hunt in Florida. I got the opportunity to go on a hog hunt, but I didn’t have anything to hunt with besides my shotgun and turkey loads, and those weren’t exactly recommended. I was offered a crossbow to borrow, so I took it. To a vertical bowhunter, it turned out to be essentially like gun hunting, but without the loud boom. Would I have enjoyed the hunt a bit more if I would have had my compound? Maybe. But I took the opportunity I was given and was happy to have killed a hog and filled my freezer.
NEBRASKA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Best Gifts for Dads of 2022

Gifts for dads can be tricky, but if your dad loves the outdoors then your shopping just got easier. I pulled the best gifts for dads from our in-depth reviews to bring you a comprehensive list with something for any outdoorsy pop. Best Hunting Rifle: Winchester Model 70 Super Grade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outdoor Life

How to Take Good Photos of Your Dog

Most hunters think of photographing their dogs only after a hunt’s over. Which is too bad, because how many pictures of a dog sitting behind a row of dead geese or pheasants can you enjoy before they all start to look the same? If you’d rather not bore your friends and instead capture your dog’s athleticism, intensity, and personality, there are a few simple tips and tricks you can follow.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Best Range Bags of 2022

You’ve seen the person who’s an unorganized mess at the range. The one who has magazines strewn about on a bench and loose ammo in their pockets. Or perhaps you’re the person who makes multiple trips back to the truck to track down extra ear protection, a water bottle, or extra staples. Then, when you think it’s time to send lead downrange, you realize your targets are sitting at home on the kitchen table in a sporting goods sack. You, my disorganized friend, need a range bag to be more efficient with your time and shooting.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

Keys to Making Good Archery Shots on Bears (and Recovering Them Quickly)

When it comes to game animals, bears possess an aura unlike any others—especially when it comes to toughness. They are often talked about as if they are supernatural specters of the woods, far more difficult to kill than a deer. Their phantom-like qualities (both real and exaggerated) stoke deep-rooted opinions about killing them efficiently with a bow and arrow. These opinions seem to be especially prevalent among folks who have never done it before. Making good archery shots on bears is simple, but it is a little different than shooting ungulates like deer.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

How to Shoot Iron Sights

I’m not sure at what age I first acquired a BB-gun, but I grew to know that crude picture through the sheet-metal iron sights well. I went through BB’s by the carton, and this practice as a child certainly helped my development as a marksman. Many shooters and hunters got their start with similar means—BB guns, .22s, and iron sights. There are still many parents who believe that kids should learn how to shoot with iron sights before moving on to scopes or red dot sights.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Best Dutch Ovens for Camping in 2022

If you’ve grown tired of cold sandwiches, hot dogs, or freeze-dried meals while camping, perhaps you should take a closer look at the versatility offered by cast-iron Dutch ovens. Invented during the 18th century in the Netherlands, these durable cooking pots have proven themselves capable of delivering a wide range of flavorful dishes for over 300 years. Stews, soups, and chili are some of the more common dishes made in a Dutch oven. However, because of their ability to distribute and retain temperature evenly, these miniature ovens are capable of baking cakes, pies, or breads. Believe it or not, you can even make ice cream using two Dutch ovens. So, whether you plan to sear, sauté, brown, roast, braise, boil, or deep fry your next outdoor meal, the best Dutch ovens for camping can do it all.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
762
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy