ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ray Liotta was legendary in his portrayal of Shoeless Joe Jackson

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we have seen over the last year or so, Field of Dreams starring Ray Liotta and Kevin Costner is still a prominent movie for Chicago White Sox fans. The game on sight last summer between the White Sox and New York Yankees will forever be remembered as one of the...

southsideshowdown.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Variety

Ray Liotta Tributes Pour In From Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis and More: ‘Passionate, Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed. Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Additional credits include “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Marriage Story.” The actor...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

'I am utterly shattered;' Hollywood reacts to news of Ray Liotta's death

In the wake of the news that iconic actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday, co-stars, friends and celebrities alike took to social media to offer their condolences. Amongst those was Lorraine Bracco, the wife of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta's most recognized and celebrated work. She offered a heartfelt message to her longtime friend via Twitter, stating that she was "utterly shattered" by the news. Robert De Niro, who also co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," issued a statement, which read: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us.""The Sopranos" creator David Chase,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Popculture

Ray Liotta, Legendary 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies Suddenly at 67

Ray Liotta, a legendary actor who is known for his role in Goodfellas, has died suddenly, according to Deadline. He was 67 years old. Deadline reports that Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

WFAN cancels Paul O’Neill interview over refusal to talk Josh Donaldson

The New York Yankees’ extremely promising start to the 2022 season hit a significant blip this past week when Josh Donaldson crossed a line during his attempted Tim Anderson trash talk. Donaldson’s oblique reference to a 2019 article where Anderson drew a parallel between himself and Jackie Robinson (a small part of a much more nuanced point) led to condemnation, a one-game suspension, and many in the Yankees’ fandom orbit dismissing Donaldson as “just some jerk” without adding the necessary context.
MLB
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Wife: Everything to Know About Ex Michelle Grace & Fiancée Jacy Nittolo

The entertainment world found itself in mourning on Thursday (May 26) after the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. The iconic actor — best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, and Shades of Blue – “passed away in his sleep last night,” Ray’s publicist Jennifer Allen told HollywoodLife. The 67-year-old actor was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. Initial details about his death were not known, except that his passing left a giant hole in the hearts of many.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Interviewing Ray Liotta was a unique experience - he was an actor without pretence

When I phoned Ray Liotta last September, to interview him about his genuinely astonishing performance in the (underrated!) Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, I was braced for the worst. Phone interviews are pretty thankless at the best of times, as it’s impossible to get a sense of a person down the phone line, and Liotta was rumoured to be difficult, truculent, rude. I didn’t care, because I was such a fan of his acting, but his acting provided few reassurances, at least from an interviewing point of view. He was ominously convincing playing psychopaths in movies such as Something Wild, Goodfellas and The Many Saints. But he was just as convincing as Gary Figgis in Cop Land and the mysterious ghost of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in The Field of Dreams. With some movie stars – Tom Hanks, say, or Meryl Streep – we may not know what they’re REALLY like, but you’re pretty safe assuming that they’re going to give you a good interview. With Liotta, I had no idea what to expect. His baffling career (why HADN’T he become a leading man after Goodfellas?) only added to the mystery. Who was this guy?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#New York Yankees#Major League#The American League
Deadline

Kevin Costner On Ray Liotta’s Batting Practice As Shoeless Joe In ‘Field Of Dreams’: “God Gave Us That Stunt”

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches batting practice to Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson. See the tweet and the clip below. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Kinsella is on the mound. After saying to himself, “I am pitching to Shoeless Joe Jackson,” he throws a...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

256K+
Followers
482K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy