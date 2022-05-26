ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Breaks Down On Witness Stand, Says Death Threats Are Non-Stop Since $100 Million Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand while talking about the death threats she receives ever since going to trial with ex Johnny Depp.

IN THIS ARTICLE
