Everyone likes a good automotive comeback story. From the third-generation Dodge Challenger that revived the nameplate in the early 2000s to the new Acura Integra, carmakers know that pandering to our natural sense of nostalgia is a powerful marketing tactic. The return of an individual model is one thing, but a comeback for a brand as a whole is another: Enter DeLorean. We've known for some time that the maker of the classic DMC DeLorean was plotting a comeback and that it would be an EV. Teased earlier in May, the company has now revealed the first images of the Alpha5, a car it hopes will reinvigorate the brand.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO