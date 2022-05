Large but necessary purchases -- like furniture, school books or home improvements -- can put a burden on any budget. Especially with inflation and economic uncertainty, it could work in your favor to use the right credit card for your big purchases. The best credit cards for big purchases offer 0% introductory APRs, allowing you to finance a purchase with no interest over a set period of time as long as you make all the minimum payments on time (although we recommend paying off as much as you can each month).

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO