Woman driving impaired crashes, killing her own infant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WDVM) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after a 2021 impaired driving crash that led to the death of her 9-month-old infant in Anne Arundel County.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Talaya C. Martin of Severn, Md. on Wednesday for the crash that took place on April 4, 2021.

Martin was charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, two counts of negligent vehicular homicide, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving with a suspended license and driving on the highway without a license.

The deceased victim has been identified as 9-month-old Ezekiel Martin, Talaya Martin’s child. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene and was not secured in a car seat.

She was arrested on Wednesday by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

Before 4:30 a.m. on April 4, 2021, Maryland State Police responded to a two-car crash on Northbound Route 295, south of Route 100. Troopers found a Ford down a steep hill in the median on its side.

A Honda driven by Marlon J. King, 45, was involved in the crash but remained on the highway. King reported no injuries from the crash.

The investigation shows the driver of the Ford, identified as Martin, lost control of her car just before passing King’s Honda. The Ford struck the Honda after veering to the right and traveling across both northbound lanes towards the median. Martin then continued into the median through a guardrail and down the hill after striking multiple trees.

Martin was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.