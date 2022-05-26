Oxford students form ‘U’ in support of Uvalde

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — For the students at Oxford High School, the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas was way too close to home.

Ultimately 19 students and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday.

In response, hundreds of Oxford students decided to plan a walkout, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The students could be seen forming a large ‘U’ on the football field Thursday morning.

