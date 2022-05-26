ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Passing rate for 2021-22 3rd grade reading assessment announced

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 73.9% of 3rd graders in Mississippi passed the 3rd-grade reading assessment for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 31,068 students passed.

MDE reported 74.5% (34,998) of students passed the assessment the last time it was administered in a normal school year in April 2019.

Alcorn State, Co-Lin partner for student transfers

Students who don’t pass the initial assessment are given two retest opportunities. After the final retest in 2019, 85.6% of 3rd graders passed the assessment. Students did not test in 2020 due to the pandemic. Passing requirements were waived in 2021, so no retests were administered.

Students who did not pass the reading assessment on their first attempt last month were retested between May 9 and 13. The second retest window is between June 20 and July 8. Some students may qualify for good cause exemptions to be promoted to 4th grade.

MDE leaders said final district-level pass rates will be published in the fall in the Literacy-Based Promotion Act Annual Report of Performance and Student Retention for the 2021-2022 school year.

View district and school-level initial pass rates here .

