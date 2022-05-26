ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo Police search for armed robbery suspect

By Danielle MacKimm
 4 days ago

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division (PPCID) is looking into an aggravated robbery that occurred this morning at 545 North 900 East.

Courtesy of Provo Police
SLC Arby’s stabber charged with murder

If you have any identifying information on this individual or live within the area and have video footage between 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. please contact Detective Rugebregt at brugebregt@provo.org or call 801-852-6362.

