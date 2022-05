Vermont resort boasts latest skiing and snowboarding season in Eastern North America in 25 years. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest mountain resort in Eastern North America and a POWDR company, announced that the first weekend in June will be the final operating day(s) of the 2021/22 winter season. This is the latest skiing and riding at The Beast in 25 years, since the record breaking 1996/97 season, which lasted until June 22.

