'90s music will highlight Fair St. Louis concert lineup

ALTON - A police vehicle and fire truck gave way to color guards and Civil War reenactors, then jeeps, marching bands, more jeeps, politicians and finally a long line of Corvettes as the 155 th Annual Alton Memorial Day Parade made it's way through the streets. Billed as one of the only continually-running Memorial Day parades in the country, this year it boasted five grand marshals, all World War II veterans. Art Williams was one of them. A U.S. Army veteran, he was originally placed with the 14 th Armored Division, then with the 40 th Armored Division in the Pacific Theater.

ALTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO