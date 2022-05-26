ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

SC Magistrate suspended for 6 months for improper emails

By Nikolette Miller, Associated Press
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ja32C_0frJpLFW00

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Chester County magistrate for six months for improperly using her judicial email account.

The Justices said Chester County Magistrate Angel Catina Underwood eroded public trust by using her email to help her husband write a disciplinary order on a sheriff’s office employee and forward crime tips from the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The court order said Underwood accessed the sheriff’s office’s Facebook messages and transmitted the information to her husband’s employees requesting certain actions take place in response to complaints such as drug activity, trash and noise complaints.

Emails included a signature block that identified Underwood as a Chester County Magistrate with the address and phone number to the magistrate’s court according to the court order.

Decades after first term, Johnny Redd appointed to Hanover School Board

Underwood is married to a former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood who is awaiting sentencing on federal charges.

AP previously reported that Underwood’s husband was convicted in federal court of stealing money from government programs and other abuses of his power.

Federal prosecutors said Underwood and two other deputies were angered by someone videotaping a police investigation so they held in him jail for three days, created a fake police report, tried to destroy his cellphone and lied to the FBI.

The former deputy also skimmed overtime pay meant for his deputies and used taxpayer money to fly first-class to a Las Vegas conference with his wife.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Underwood.

The sentencing date for Alex Underwood has not been set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
fox46.com

Search for Monroe dad, infant's killers continues

'Got to be a sick person to kill a child.' A community mourns as a search for the killers continues. Search for Monroe dad, infant’s killers continues. County official investigated after confronting cameramen …. FULL BODY CAMERA RECORDING OF JOSH ROBERTS – JOE …. Fort Mill veterans pay...
MONROE, NC
WSPA 7News

Arrested teen sneaks loaded gun in SC holding facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A 13-year-old arrested for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall with his mom sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken. We previously reported that 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes and her son were arrested for presenting a gun at Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police […]
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 55-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, identifying information has been removed from the story.
FLORENCE, SC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for May 29

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Christopher Ballard – Fountain Inn. -Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, SC
Government
City
Chester, SC
WLTX.com

Orangeburg County child's death leads to arrests in South Carolina, New York

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is in custody in South Carolina and two others are being questioned in New York in connection with the deadly drive-by shooting of 6-year-old Winston Hunter -- a case that has now become a multi-state operation with one person still on the run.
WBTV

Police: Two dead, including infant, in Monroe shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night. According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m. Family members say Darion and his family were sitting on the...
MONROE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WCNC

South Carolina babies born on 5/29/22 can get free money for college

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate National 529 College Savings Day, the South Carolina Treasurer’s office is helping parents get a jump-start on their child's college fund. Babies born in South Carolina on May 29, 2022, are eligible to receive a $529 PalmettoBaby grant toward a college savings fund through the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan.
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville Police Department has awards ceremony

As part of National Police Week on May 20, the Bennettsville Police Department held its annual award ceremony and recognition. Chief Kevin Miller feels that over the last year the core of the police department has really been exposed. He told the officers at the event that they were the glue that held the department together.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WCNC

Former Lancaster police officer in jail

LANCASTER, S.C. — A now-former officer is in the Lancaster County Detention Center, and South Carolina state agents are investigating a complaint flagged to them. The Lancaster Police Department confirmed Justin'e Hatfield was in custody after a complaint was brought to their attention. However, the department did not share the specifics about the investigation or charges, deferring WCNC Charlotte to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The department did, however, confirm Hatfield is a former officer and has not been employed by the department since April 4.
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fbi#County Magistrate#Sc Magistrate#Justices#Ap
WCNC

VERIFY: Answering questions on NC gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are talking about gun law reform after it was discovered the 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting had access to an assault rifle. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the shooting, restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. Some proposals include expanded background checks and red flag laws. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into North Carolina's gun laws after receiving multiple questions from viewers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mom accused of handing loaded gun to son in SC mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Anderson Co., 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured in a Sunday night shooting in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Simpson Road at 7:45 p.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived they said they located a man that was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTV

Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The three suspects involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt have been identified, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle. Wilber Chicas, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, faces 6 felonies including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. His bond is set at $1 million.
MARION COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

South Carolina Deputies Shoot Armed Woman

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Dept. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Laurens County involving Laurens County deputies and an armed woman that resulted in the woman, Kalah Shannon Gary, 26, being shot.
corneliustoday.com

ABC officers investigating Friday night incident in Cornelius

May 27. By Dave Yochum. If one steals from the ABC store on Hwy. 21, where’s the first place one might go? Answer: Right next door. Apparently that’s what happened on Friday evening after a larceny occurred at the Cornelius ABC store. Mecklenburg County ABC officers were investigating...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died in a crash Sunday in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12 p.m. on Old White Horse Road. Troopers said a 2017 Kia was traveling south, crossed the center lane and hit a pickup truck head-on. The driver and a passenger […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy