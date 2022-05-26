ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A German influencer stole the show at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Here are her best looks from the red carpet.

By Amanda Krause
 4 days ago

Leonie Hanne at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

  • Leonie Hanne is a German influencer and model with more than four million Instagram followers.
  • She attended the Cannes Film Festival in France this year in multiple standout looks.
  • She wore a hot-pink tulle gown, a bedazzled leotard, a crystal-adorned jumpsuit, and more.
Leonie Hanne made her first mark on this year's Cannes festival at the "Top Gun: Maverick" screening on May 18, where she stepped onto the red carpet in a hot-pink tulle dress.
Leonie Hanne at the Cannes "Top Gun: Maverick" screening on May 18, 2022.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Nicole + Felicia Couture custom-made the dress for the German blogger.

It first catches your eye with its oversize ruffle sleeves and a deep V-neckline that frame Hanne's face. It then keeps your attention with its daring cutouts on the bodice. That's not to mention the high-low skirt that shows off strappy Aquazzura heels.

On Instagram, the Nicole + Felicia Couture designers revealed that they included an embroidered "Leonie" tag in the dress.

Hanne also shared her thoughts on the platform, describing it as a "dream dress" and noted that she "might need a new apartment" to store it.

She then attended the "Armageddon Time" screening in a pearl-encrusted, sheer gown.
Leonie Hanne at the Cannes "Armageddon Time" screening on May 19, 2022.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Valdrin Sahiti created her second dress, a sheer, strapless gown covered in crystals and pearls. Voluminous crystal-covered swirls covered the neckline and acted as sleeves while the plunging V-neckline drew attention to a Pomellato necklace and drop earrings that she wore with the look. The gown also had a short, flowy train to add a sense of whimsy.

She capped it all off with sheer gloves decorated with more pearls.

"I felt like it's the season for gloves," she wrote on Instagram .

For the "Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre" red carpet, Hanne donned a sparkling blue leotard and attached train.
Leonie Hanne at the Cannes "Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre" screening on May 20, 2022.

Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images

This custom Tony Ward Couture gown featured a strapless leotard with a keyhole-shaped plunge in its neckline. It was also covered in crystals. She paired the ensemble with more jewelry from Pomellato.

The look made for one of the best and most daring looks at the Cannes Film Festival this year .

The train of her third dress was so long that it needed its own space on the red carpet.
Leonie Hanne at the Cannes "Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre" screening on May 20, 2022.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The ruffled skirt attached at her hips, leaving the front open to show off the leotard and her long legs.

On Instagram, the influencer joked about the long train by writing: "I guess Cannes loves me for cleaning the floor with my dresses 😬✨"

Hanne took a more subtle approach for her fourth day at the festival with a Grecian-inspired dress.
Leonie Hanne at the Cannes "Triangle Of Sadness" screening on May 21, 2022.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Hanne rocked this ethereal, purple Valentino gown and its matching cape to a screening of "Triangle of Sadness." The sleeveless dress featured a semi-sheer cape that flowed behind her like a goddess as she walked the red carpet.

Of course, Hanne added some sparkle to her look. She wore metallic chain jewelry, glitter-covered platform heels, and a shimmery Valentino handbag.

On Wednesday, Hanne returned to the red carpet in a dramatic, sparkling outfit that nodded to Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."
Leonie Hanne at the Cannes Film Festival's premiere of "Elvis" on May 25, 2022.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

To the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," Hanne pulled inspiration from the King himself. She wore a silver, see-through jumpsuit decorated with sparkling tassels, matching gloves, and an enormous, feathered shawl — all of which were custom-made for her by Georges Hobeika .

The lightness of the halter-top bodysuit was offset by the volume of the outer layer, so long that it created a flowing train behind Hanne. As she wrote on Instagram of the glamorous moment: "I'll never forget this night!"

Read the original article on Insider

