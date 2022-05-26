Slight increase in Iowa unemployment claims

Across America, at exactly 3 p.m. local time, you may have heard a patriotic sound. Thousands of musicians played taps from their local parks, driveways, backyards and more. The Iowa wind carried Joan Hendel's 24 notes to an audience of none as she stood in Folded Flags Park in West Des Moines along Veterans Memorial Parkway.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Tornado Watch for the following counties throughout Iowa until 1:00 a.m.:
SUN VALLEY LAKE, Iowa — KCCI Director of Photography Cortney Kintzer traveled down to Sun Valley Lake to check out these great horned owlets. Kintzer said they are very shy, and he had to set up the camera and walk away quietly to capture these great shots.
Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
ADEL, Iowa — There were several events honoring our fallen soldiers in Central Iowa. One of them was a ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. More than a hundred people showed up to Monday morning's ceremony. It's very special this year because this is the first time since the pandemic that people are welcome to attend in person.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Severe Storms NW Iowa Sunday night (may graze our far NW counties) Better chance of severe storms after 5pm Monday for Central and Northwest Iowa. Cooler Temperatures Midweek. Summary:. Gusty south winds continue to push temperatures into the low-mid 80s and increase moisture...
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — On May 28, 1977, one of the deadliest fires in America claimed the lives of 165 people and injured more than 200 others in the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. Five firefighters were among the 200 injured. The incident remains the third-deadliest nightclub fire in U.S....
GREEN TREE, Pa. — If you've tried to order from a fast-food restaurant recently, you may have noticed a longer wait for service. A Pittsburgh-area resident shared a video of one local restaurant with not a single employee or customer inside. "Showed up to this Burger King on Noblestown...
