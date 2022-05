Sound Transit announcement. Starting as early as Tuesday May 31st, for about three weeks, the contractor will be closing the southbound direction of Stadium Way starting at Division Avenue to 7th Street and Commerce. Driveway access will be maintained, and street parking removed adjacent to work areas. The work will occur in phases within the area so please make sure to follow detour signage. Pedestrian detours are in place to maintain a safe working site.

TACOMA, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO