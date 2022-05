Jacob McKinney has been selected Youth of the Month for the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency for the month of May. Jacob just finished fifth grade and he wants to be a nurse when he grows up. His favorite food is pizza and he loves to ride bikes and play outside with his friends. Jacob’s favorite sports are football and baseball. He was selected for the honor for his attendance, attitude, behavior and participation in EHDA activities. Jacob is pictured with Brett Deaton of J’s Corner, sponsor of Youth of the Month, and Kelly Geagley, EHDA Administrator.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO