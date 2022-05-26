ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The 14 best shampoos for thinning hair, according to experts

By Lauren Dana
 4 days ago

Let's face it: Thinning hair is never a pleasant thing to deal with. First thing's first, it's important to note that thinning hair can be caused by all sorts of things, from genetics to stress, to medical conditions, explains New York City-based, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green . Fortunately, Dr. Green tells Insider that at-home treatments, including the shampoo you use, "can also help prevent hair thinning and promote stronger and healthier hair." However, with so many buzzy ingredients and products out there, it can be tricky to find the best shampoo for thinning hair.

Ultimately, to help narrow down your search, Dr. Green advises steering clear of ingredients like parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and diethanolamine "since they can damage hair follicles and irritate your scalp." Conversely, Devin Toth , a hairstylist at Salon SCK in New York City, recommends looking for shampoos formulated with "ceramides, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and protein [to] help fortify and strengthen your hair." He also notes that "natural plant extracts and oils can decrease scalp inflammation and increase scalp circulation, which will stimulate hair growth."

Meanwhile, both Dr. Green and Shelly Aguirre, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, recommend that folks with thinning hair try not to shampoo too often (read: every day). Per Dr. Green, over-shampooing can strip your scalp of important oils, leaving your scalp feeling dry. Aguirre agrees with this sentiment, adding, "If you could shampoo less, the natural oils will slow down production, which will allow you to shampoo less often."

To help combat thinning hair, consider using one of these 14 shampoos, a handful of which were specifically recommended by experts.

Here are the best shampoos for thinning hair in 2022:

BIOLAGE Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo
$23.00 FROM AMAZON

Fight frizz – and thinning hair – with the BIOLAGE Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo. Its innovative formula eliminates impurities while gently cleansing the hair (sans stripping it of essential oils) so that it looks and feels healthier.

Revitalash Cosmetics Thickening Shampoo
$36.00 FROM NORDSTROM

Revitalash's Thickening Shampoo is a favorite of stylist, colorist, and salon owner Paul Labrecque of Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa in New York City. This volumizing shampoo is also spiked with panthenol, which can help hair appear smooth and shiny. ( One study also found that panthenol may help "mitigate the effects of thinning hair.)

PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo
$29.99 FROM AMAZON

This PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo comes recommended by Aguirre. Per the stylist, the shampoo – which she says is "great for thinning hair" – helps promote thickness and combat breakage with its impressive formula, which is enriched with ingredients (including rosemary oil, argan oil, and tea tree oil) "that assist with promoting hair growth."

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo
$31.00 FROM SEPHORA

Boost up the (hair) volume with Bumble and Bumble's Thickening Volume Shampoo, which adds volume to even the limpest, thinnest, and most delicate strands. It's also spiked with panthenol and vitamin- and fatty acid-rich aloe, which is known for its cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo
$23.00 FROM ULTA

Tea tree oil is the obvious hero ingredient in Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo. According to Dr. Green, tea tree oil is known to be "antimicrobial and antifungal, which allows it to soothe the scalp and address any itchiness, redness, swelling, or pain." The shampoo is also infused with glycerin and ginseng, which can help with hair growth .

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom™ Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Shampoo
$64.00 FROM SEPHORA

Briogeo's Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Shampoo is known for its 93% naturally derived formula, which contains key ingredients like glycerin, ginseng, aloe, and coconut oil. The result? Healthy, clean, and fuller-looking hair.

L'Oreal Paris Ever Strong Sulfate-Free Thickening Shampoo
$6.79 FROM TARGET

L'Oreal Paris' Ever Strong Sulfate-Free Thickening Shampoo clocks in at under $7 per 8.5-ounce bottle. This drugstore haircare staple features rosemary leaf oil, which is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties. (Several studies, including this one from 2015 , have also found that rosemary oil can help protect against hair loss.)

Shu Uemura Muroto Volume Lightweight Care Shampoo
$49.00 FROM SEPHORA

According to Toth, the Shu Uemura Muroto Volume Lightweight Care Shampoo is designed to gently cleanse and volumize strands. He also credits the glycerin-spiked shampoo with rebalancing the scalp's natural oils while adding shine.

Superzero Thickening Shampoo Bar for Thinning Hair
$18.00 FROM AMAZON

For a fun and environmentally friendly option, look no further than this superzero Thickening Shampoo Bar for Thinning Hair. This sustainable shampoo bar is specially formulated with thinning hair in mind. Noteworthy ingredients include panthenol, rosemary leaf oil, and glycerin – plus peppermint oil (which may stimulate hair growth ), fatty acid-loaded avocado oil, and moisturizing shea butter.

Kerastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo
$33.00 FROM SEPHORA

"For damaged finer hair, I would recommend the Kerastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo," explains Aguirre. She continues, telling Insider: "This protein-balanced shampoo will give finer hair the strength it needs to go on and grow." Plus, the shampoo is even enriched with conditioning ceramides.

R+CO Dallas Thickening Shampoo
$32.00 FROM DERMSTORE

Toth tells Insider that the R+CO Dallas Thickening Shampoo is "packed with incredible ingredients," including hydrating glycerin, moisturizing coconut oil, panthenol, and saw palmetto berry extract ( which may prevent hair loss ). All in all, Toth deems the shampoo "amazing for anyone with fine hair looking for thickening benefits from roots to tips."

Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Shampoo
$12.07 FROM AMAZON

Dr. Green recommends the Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Shampoo for its organic formula. Ingredient highlights include aloe and tea tree oil, which, per the dermatologist, help "soothe the scalp and strengthen hair."

Artnaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
$12.95 FROM AMAZON

The artnaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo features – you guessed it – argan oil, which, per Dr. Green, helps condition and protect hair thanks to an abundance of fatty acids. The dermatologist also credits the shampoo with "help[ing] repair any damage while protecting against additional damage that can [result from] free radicals, heating tools, and/or harsh chemicals."

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System
$26.95 FROM AMAZON

According to Dr. Green, the main active ingredient in the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System is minoxidil, which she describes as "an FDA-approved topical treatment for hair loss." She also credits the shampoo with deeply cleansing the scalp while delivering "thicker, fuller-looking hair."

