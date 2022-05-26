ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Vote Centers Opening This Weekend Ahead Of Election

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — There will be opportunities to vote in person this Memorial Day weekend in Tuolumne County ahead of the June 6 primary election. A special Vote Center will be open this Saturday, Sunday and...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Beardsley Dock Flips Over

Tuolumne County, CA — Those recreating at Beardsley Reservoir on this Memorial Day in the Stanislaus National Forest will notice that a dock has failed and flipped over. The Forest Service reports that the water level rose unexpectedly fast over the weekend. The dock did not adjust itself and ended up in the lake upside down.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Staffing A Challenge For Youth Recreation Programs

Sonora, CA — What youth programs are offered this summer, and to what level, will depend on the amount of staffing that can be hired soon by the Tuolumne County Recreation Department. The hope was to bring back most all programs that went away because of COVID, but Library...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Curtis Creek Water Project Begins Tuesday

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) will begin the Curtis Creek Elementary School Water System Consolidation Project this week. The water project will provide Curtis Creek Elementary School with clean drinking water as well as fire flow. Motorists on Standard road will see activity starting on Tuesday and are advised to use caution in the work area. Mozingo Construction, Inc has been hired for this undertaking with work hours taking place between 7 am to 4 pm, Monday-Friday.
TUOLUMNE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bookmobile Return Disrupted By State Air Regulations

Sonora, CA — All of the Tuolumne County library branches are fully operational after earlier being closed due to COVID 19. One recent disappointment on the library front, however, has to do with the bookmobile. Library and Recreation Manager Eric Aitken says, “A bummer coming out of COVID was that we had all of the staff back and were ready to rock and roll and get the bookmobile back out on the road. However, we found out that with some of the air resource restrictions in California, our current bookmobile is no longer legal to be driven on the roads in California.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
City
Twain Harte, CA
City
Groveland, CA
City
Mokelumne Hill, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
City
Valley Springs, CA
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
City
Jamestown, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
Sonora, CA
Government
City
San Andreas, CA
City
Sonora, CA
City
Angels Camp, CA
mymotherlode.com

Prescribed Burn Will Produce Smoke Near Tuolumne

Update at 5:20 p.m.: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the prescribed burn has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date. Original post at 4:40 p.m San Andreas, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire protection will conduct a prescribed burn operation on the Mt.Havalia Vegetation Management Project in Tuolumne County, near the community of Tuolumne. Smoke from this project will be visible from Tuolumne and the surrounding areas. The goal of the prescribed burn is to maintain the Mt.Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork Tuolumne River Canyon.
TUOLUMNE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Visible Smoke Near New Melones Lake On Memorial Day

SAN ANDREAS – Smoke may be visible on the Calaveras County side of New Melones Lake on Memorial Day. CAL Fire is alerting the public to a prescribed burn and training on the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) site in Calaveras County on Monday, May 30th. Fire officials relay, “The primary purpose of the prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuel around Fowler Peak Lookout, communication towers, and surrounding infrastructure located on top of the Bear Mountain Range just east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Small Fire Contained Near Sonora Elementary

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources quickly responded to a vegetation fire this evening near Sonora Elementary School. Aircraft from Columbia was among those that responded to help extinguish the 1/8 acre blaze. It was reported at around 6:30pm. No structures were damaged and the cause is still under investigation. Crews have put a containment line around the fire and mop up is underway. All aircraft has returned to base.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Stolen Truck From Local Dealership Results In Sonora Man’s Arrest

Sonora, CA – An investigation into two license plates that did not belong on a pick-up revealed the truck was stolen from a local dealership. The evidence was collected over a two-day period last week, resulting in the arrest of 60-year-old Douglas Shults. He was originally arrested on Sunday, May 22nd, when the truck he was driving had two license plates attached to it. A check of each showed one was reported stolen, and neither plate belonged to the truck.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Special Vote#The Main Election Office#Tuolumne County Clerk#Additional Vote Centers
mymotherlode.com

One Person Died And Second Person Rescued In Head-on Crash

San Andreas, CA — Two large passenger vehicles caught on fire following a head-on crash in San Andreas, and one person died, and the other was heroically rescued. It happened on Saturday evening on Highway 49 near Gold Strike Road. The CHP reports that an unidentified driver of a 2001 Ford Expedition drifted into the opposing traffic lane and hit a 2014 Dodge Ram truck driven by 57-year-old Rodney Patrick of San Andreas.
SAN ANDREAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy