Vote Centers Opening This Weekend Ahead Of Election

Sonora, CA — All of the Tuolumne County library branches are fully operational after earlier being closed due to COVID 19. One recent disappointment on the library front, however, has to do with the bookmobile. Library and Recreation Manager Eric Aitken says, “A bummer coming out of COVID was that we had all of the staff back and were ready to rock and roll and get the bookmobile back out on the road. However, we found out that with some of the air resource restrictions in California, our current bookmobile is no longer legal to be driven on the roads in California.”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO