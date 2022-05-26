ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard said she isn't surprised Kate Moss and others came 'out of the woodwork' to testify for Johnny Depp: 'That's his power'

By Ashley Collman,Jacob Shamsian
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Amber Heard testifies during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp.

ICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • Amber Heard said she isn't surprised people came "out of the woodwork" to testify in support of Johnny Depp.
  • Heard was referencing last minute witnesses including Kate Moss who questioned her testimony.
  • "He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men," Heard said.

Amber Heard said she wasn't surprised by last-minute testimonies from Kate Moss and a campsite manager in support of Johnny Depp, saying that's the kind of power he wields over people .

"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him, that's his power," Heard said. "That's why I wrote the op-ed, I was speaking to that phenomenon — how many people will come out in support of him and will fall to his power."

Heard made the comment in her last minutes on the stand on Thursday, as her defamation trial with ex-husband Depp comes to a close.

Wednesday saw Depp's legal team call two last-minute witnesses to the stand to rebut incidents brought up by Heard in her testimony. Depp's ex-girlfriend Moss dispelled a rumor referenced by Heard that Depp pushed her down a set of stairs when they dated in the 1990s. Moss said she slipped and that Depp came to her rescue.

A campground manager also questioned Heard's description of a fight where she said Depp got angry with her over another woman touching her. The manager said that he saw Heard pick an argument with Depp, and saw Depp "cower" in response.

"He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men and I know that firsthand, I've lived it," Heard said, dismissing the testimony.

Heard dismissed Kate Moss's testimony

Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, brought up these testimonies during her cross-examination of Heard on Thursday, telling Heard that she must have been surprised about these last-minute witnesses that raise questions about her credibility.

Heard said she wasn't fazed. She has witnessed firsthand how people will do anything to curry favor with her ex-husband, a powerful man, she said.

"I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny. It's clear from this courtroom how many people will do that," she said, appearing to refer to Depp's fans in the courtroom gallery.

Depp took Heard to trial, accusing her of ruining his career by insinuating in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she had been the victim of domestic violence, and claiming it was Heard who was the real abuser in their relationship .

Kate Moss testifies in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial.

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Heard countersued, and spent several days on the stand describing multiple incidents where she said she was physically and sexually abused by Depp during their relationship.

In regards to Moss dispelling the stairs rumor, Heard said it didn't make any difference to her. Heard referred to the rumor, saying it's what she thought about when she said Depp started to get aggressive with her and her sister when the three were standing at the top of a set of stairs in 2015. She said it's what prompted her to hit Depp, the only time she says she hit him in their relationship.

"I didn't expect her to show up or not to show up. It didn't matter," Heard said. "It doesn't change what I believed at the time, when we were on the stairs, and I thought he was going to kill my sister when she was on top of the stairs."

"Everyone who was around in the 90s and the early aughts knew that rumor," Heard also said. "I heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me, but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that."

Both sides are expected to give closing arguments on Friday, after which the jury will begin deliberations.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

Mandee Stohr
4d ago

Really Amber jealous much? It has nothing to do about power it's called being a friend something you obviously know nothing about.

Reply
24
stinkybutt
3d ago

stop crying because your lies backfired. your evil and noone likes you that's no fault but your own. everyone loves Johnny and comes to his defense because he is a good guy and a friend. your fault you don't have friends lady. hope you never work again. I feel bad for Jason Momoa cuz I have a feeling alot of people aren't going to see aqua man because of her. I hope people don't watch pirates of the Caribbean either. teach these movie people a lesson for jumping to conclusions and not listening to the public. at least the truth is out now. I'm glad he sued her. it wasn't for money it was too get the truth out! justice 4 Johnny!!!!

Reply(1)
12
DeAnne Hilton
2d ago

I never want to see her again. Don’t cast her. I refuse to see the movie if you do. Depp doesn’t have power over anyone like that,trust me.

Reply
10
