GO in the Know: Best Work-Life Balance Cities, Economy Optimism & Top Financial News for May 26

By Gary Dudak
 4 days ago
If you’re looking ahead to the long weekend, you’re not alone. But, just a reminder, it’s still only Thursday. Feel free to pass some time by catching up on today’s top financial stories .

The Big Lead: Work-Life Balance

If you’re looking to improve your work-life balance , you might want to look overseas. A new study finds that the top places are outside of the United States, with Oslo, Norway at the top spot.

Read the full story here

Economy Spotlight: CBO Estimates Curb Inflation and Recession Fears

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said that the U.S. GDP will grow by 3.1% in 2022 — driven by strong gains in consumer spending on service — and inflation will start cooling next year.

Read the full story here

Good To Know: Are Social Security Offices Open on Memorial Day?

If you need help from the Social Security Administration on Memorial Day, you’ll need to go online. The agency’s offices and telephone lines will be closed this Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 30.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Quick & Easy Ways to Save On Gas

With gasoline prices at record highs ahead of the summer travel season, many drivers are finding ways to save at the fuel pump, including using gas apps to find the best prices.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

ICYMI: Yesterday's GO in the Know

