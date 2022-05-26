ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Heavy police presence on Murray St. in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116F8w_0frJoVMp00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is currently underway near Murray Street in Rochester.

News 8 crew members say there is a heavy police presence along the 100 block of Murray Street, with most of the nearby roadways blocked to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Immediate details are limited at this time.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police: Man shot on North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim Saturday. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night. Police said a 28-year-old man had been shot at least once in the upper body at the 700 block of North Goodman Street. He...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
rochesterfirst.com

Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, May 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 30, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you and your loved ones a great Memorial Day. Man fatally shot while driving on Hudson Ave. in Rochester. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car suspended in air by power lines

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that an accident on Sunday caused a car to become caught in power lines on Emerson Street. A viewer, Vaughn Boler, sent us a video showing the car with its front suspended in the air by a cable and its back bumper on the ground.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rochesterfirst
13 WHAM

Overnight crash in Irondequoit sends three to hospital

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital overnight. Around 12:19 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sweet Fern and Culver roads for the report of a motor vehicle accident. After initial investigations, officers determined a vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into building on North Goodman, fight occurs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A car crashed into a building on North Goodman Street Saturday. Police responded to the 1400 block of North Goodman Street at 11:24 a.m. for the report of a person shot and a vehicle into a building. Upon arrival, officers did not locate anyone shot or...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Greece man crashed into building, arrested after fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a motor vehicle crash late Saturday morning on N Goodman Street near Randolph Street in Rochester. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a building and caused minor damages to the building. After the crash, a fight took place. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed, carjacked in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Incident at Arnot Mall results in closure

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon. According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter. Troopers later determined that there were no reports of […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester students take to streets: 'We want peace'

Rochester, N.Y. — There have been 115 shooting incidents - claiming 21 lives - in Rochester this year. On Friday, Rochester City School District School 2 held their annual peace parade. Students and staff marched around the Reynolds Street school to promote peace on the city's west side.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in York

YORK, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police in Geneseo were called to a tractor trailer vs. motorcycle crash during the early morning hours Saturday in the town of York. State Police say the crash happened in the area of Telephone Road and Federal Road at around 2:30 a.m. State Police say motorcyclist Torin Gleeson, 29, of […]
YORK, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy