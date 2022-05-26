ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk sued by Twitter investors for delaying disclosure of stake

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
‘By delaying his disclosure of his stake in Twitter, Musk engaged in market manipulation and bought Twitter stock at an artificially low price.’

Elon Musk was sued by Twitter investors for delaying the disclosure of his stake in the company, as the Tesla owner mounts a $44bn takeover bid for the social media platform.

The investors said Musk saved himself $156m by failing to disclose that he had purchased more than 5% of Twitter by 14 March.

Musk continued to buy stock after that, and ultimately disclosed in early April that he owned 9.2% of the company, according to the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in San Francisco federal court.

“By delaying his disclosure of his stake in Twitter, Musk engaged in market manipulation and bought Twitter stock at an artificially low price,” said the investors, led by Virginia resident William Heresniak.

Neither Musk nor his lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

The investors said the recent drop in Tesla’s stock has put Musk’s ability to finance his acquisition of Twitter in “major peril” since he has pledged his shares as collateral to secure the loans he needs to buy the company.

Tesla’s shares were trading around $700 on Thursday, down from above $1,000 in early April.

The timing of Musk’s disclosure of his stake has already triggered an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

Musk on Wednesday pledged an additional $6.25bn in equity financing to fund his bid for Twitter, a sign he is working to complete the deal even though he last week conditioned its progress on Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of its users.

In Wednesday’s suit, the investors asked to be certified as a class and to be awarded an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.

Comments / 2

Lette Delos Reyes
4d ago

Hello: There is no legitimate reason that Elon is being sued, infact whatever is wrongfully applied to him. And why?, because he has all the rights to safeguard his money.And if Twitter investors aren't happy, they can sue him but it doesn't mean is win win situation for them. whoever?or whatever? or how?and based on what? that he is being targeted or sued, guys look; listen no proof that Elon is not acting in good faith. Logically theoretical this 44billions is that really how much is twitter cost? Hey come on, he's just very extremely nice for that offer. He can takes as much as he want to cleanup, let's face the truth, "Elon is doing what legally must be done to have a clean take", by completely studying well faces all the cleanup that must be done before finalization or taking over such company. I've done tons of acquisitions from corporations in SF, deeply I've seen dirt trying the old administrations to covered up some disastrous inside out transactions. Please understand!

Reply
2
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Comments / 0

