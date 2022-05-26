ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Breeds That Dropped the Most in Popularity

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3i93_0frJo9HK00 Pet ownership is at a record level, according to this year’s National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association. Undoubtedly, dogs are among the most popular family four-legged friends. Breeds such as the golden and Labrador retrievers have been consistently popular over the years. Others have fallen out of favor with dog owners - and some have trended out of style in just a year.

To identify the dog breeds in the United States that dropped the most in popularity between 2020 and 2021, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club released on March 15, 2021, based on the latest AKC registration statistics. We only considered dog breeds that dropped more than five spots in the 2021 popularity ranking.

Some of the dog breeds that have lost their popularity recently belong in the herding and hound breeds and are of fairly new origin. Most of the breeds on this list were never among the most preferred by canine lovers. They were in the middle or the bottom of the popularity ranking even before they dropped significantly in ranking.

Families own many different dogs, from mixed-breeds to purebreds, but which are the overall favorites? These are America’s most popular dogs .

Click here to see the dog breed that dropped the most in popularity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P00fm_0frJo9HK00

46. Mastiff
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 35 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 29 out of 197
> Personality: Courageous, Dignified, Good-Natured
> Life expectancy: 6-10 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtAoO_0frJo9HK00

45. Miniature Pinscher
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 76 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 70 out of 197
> Personality: Fearless, Fun-Loving, Proud
> Life expectancy: 12-16 years
> Group: Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPY1D_0frJo9HK00

44. Pointer
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 120 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 114 out of 197
> Personality: Loyal, Hardworking, Even-Tempered
> Life expectancy: 12-17 years
> Group: Sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeIfD_0frJo9HK00

43. Tibetan Spaniel
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 125 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 119 out of 197
> Personality: Playful, Bright, Self-Confident
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Non-sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlVfb_0frJo9HK00

42. Clumber Spaniel
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 149 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 143 out of 197
> Personality: Mellow, Amusing, Gentlemanly
> Life expectancy: 10-12 years
> Group: Sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Uvka_0frJo9HK00

41. Nederlandse Kooikerhondje
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 156 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 150 out of 197
> Personality: Friendly, Alert, Quick
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTyG9_0frJo9HK00

40. Irish Water Spaniel
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 165 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 159 out of 197
> Personality: Playful, Hardworking, Brave
> Life expectancy: 12-13 years
> Group: Sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXoSa_0frJo9HK00

39. Kuvasz
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 169 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 163 out of 197
> Personality: Loyal, Fearless, Courageous
> Life expectancy: 10-12 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HXic_0frJo9HK00

38. Norwegian Lundehund
> Drop in popularity: 6 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 197 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 191 out of 197
> Personality: Loyal, Energetic, Alert
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Non-sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jv3by_0frJo9HK00

37. Standard Schnauzer
> Drop in popularity: 7 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 96 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 89 out of 197
> Personality: Fearless, Smart, Spirited
> Life expectancy: 13-16 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqtgW_0frJo9HK00

36. Finnish Lapphund
> Drop in popularity: 7 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 168 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 161 out of 197
> Personality: Friendly, Alert, Agile
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNGSg_0frJo9HK00

35. Finnish Spitz
> Drop in popularity: 7 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 191 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 184 out of 197
> Personality: Friendly, Good-Natured, Lively
> Life expectancy: 13-15 years
> Group: Non-sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4z6z_0frJo9HK00

34. Irish Terrier
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 124 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 116 out of 197
> Personality: Bold, Dashing, Tenderhearted
> Life expectancy: 13-15 years
> Group: Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODhKT_0frJo9HK00

33. Saluki
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 128 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 120 out of 197
> Personality: Gentle, Dignified, Independent-Minded
> Life expectancy: 10-17 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6Bug_0frJo9HK00

32. Smooth Fox Terrier
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 131 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 123 out of 197
> Personality: Friendly, Independent, Amusing
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQDf3_0frJo9HK00

31. Irish Red and White Setter
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 154 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 146 out of 197
> Personality: Courageous, Spirited, Determined
> Life expectancy: 11-15 years
> Group: Sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPqUM_0frJo9HK00

30. Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 162 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 154 out of 197
> Personality: Playful, Charming, Lively
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu9Yp_0frJo9HK00

29. Canaan Dog
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 187 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 179 out of 197
> Personality: Confident, Alert, Vigilant
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lfjH_0frJo9HK00

28. English Foxhound
> Drop in popularity: 8 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 196 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 188 out of 197
> Personality: Affectionate, Gentle, Sociable
> Life expectancy: 10-13 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAGoC_0frJo9HK00

27. Irish Wolfhound
> Drop in popularity: 9 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 85 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 76 out of 197
> Personality: Courageous, Dignified, Calm
> Life expectancy: 6-8 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zv81O_0frJo9HK00

26. Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
> Drop in popularity: 9 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 92 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 83 out of 197
> Personality: Affectionate, Intelligent, Outgoing
> Life expectancy: 12-14 years
> Group: Sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUuCj_0frJo9HK00

25. Leonberger
> Drop in popularity: 9 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 102 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 93 out of 197
> Personality: Friendly, Gentle, Playful
> Life expectancy: 9 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krwZO_0frJo9HK00

24. Black Russian Terrier
> Drop in popularity: 9 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 127 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 118 out of 197
> Personality: Intelligent, Calm, Powerful
> Life expectancy: 10-12 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQiUQ_0frJo9HK00

23. American English Coonhound
> Drop in popularity: 9 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 184 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 175 out of 197
> Personality: Sweet, Mellow, Sociable
> Life expectancy: 11-12 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYozN_0frJo9HK00

22. American Foxhound
> Drop in popularity: 9 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 195 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 186 out of 197
> Personality: Independent, Easy-Going, Sweet-Tempered
> Life expectancy: 11-13 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bECEr_0frJo9HK00

21. Alaskan Malamute
> Drop in popularity: 10 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 68 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 58 out of 197
> Personality: Affectionate, Loyal, Playful
> Life expectancy: 10-14 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryDZd_0frJo9HK00

20. Schipperke
> Drop in popularity: 10 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 115 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 105 out of 197
> Personality: Confident, Alert, Curious
> Life expectancy: 12-14 years
> Group: Non-sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1To6Wa_0frJo9HK00

19. Bluetick Coonhound
> Drop in popularity: 10 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 140 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 130 out of 197
> Personality: Smart, Devoted, Tenacious
> Life expectancy: 11-12 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qXQE_0frJo9HK00

18. Polish Lowland Sheepdog
> Drop in popularity: 10 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 180 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 170 out of 197
> Personality: Confident, Clever, Lively
> Life expectancy: 12-14 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzI1L_0frJo9HK00

17. Affenpinscher
> Drop in popularity: 11 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 159 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 148 out of 197
> Personality: Confident, Famously Funny, Fearless
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6OSs_0frJo9HK00

16. Pyrenean Shepherd
> Drop in popularity: 11 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 192 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 181 out of 197
> Personality: Affectionate, Active, Enthusiastic
> Life expectancy: 18 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ac8CH_0frJo9HK00

15. German Pinscher
> Drop in popularity: 12 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 146 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 134 out of 197
> Personality: Courageous, Intelligent, Vivacious
> Life expectancy: 12-14 years
> Group: Working

14. Grand Basset Griffon VendÃ©en
> Drop in popularity: 12 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 189 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 177 out of 197
> Personality: Independent, Happy, Outgoing
> Life expectancy: 13-15 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6mFY_0frJo9HK00

13. Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
> Drop in popularity: 13 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 66 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 53 out of 197
> Personality: Friendly, Happy, Deeply Devoted
> Life expectancy: 12-14 years
> Group: Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEUZP_0frJo9HK00

12. Lhasa Apso
> Drop in popularity: 13 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 84 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 71 out of 197
> Personality: Confident, Smart, Comical
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Non-sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ox5HK_0frJo9HK00

11. Redbone Coonhound
> Drop in popularity: 13 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 155 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 142 out of 197
> Personality: Even-Tempered, Amiable, Eager to Please
> Life expectancy: 12-15 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9BIw_0frJo9HK00

10. Komondor
> Drop in popularity: 13 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 186 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 173 out of 197
> Personality: Loyal, Dignified, Brave
> Life expectancy: 10-12 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkMEY_0frJo9HK00

9. Treeing Walker Coonhound
> Drop in popularity: 14 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 151 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 137 out of 197
> Personality: Smart, Brave, Courteous
> Life expectancy: 12-13 years
> Group: Hound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKv3P_0frJo9HK00

8. Tibetan Terrier
> Drop in popularity: 16 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 112 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 96 out of 197
> Personality: Affectionate, Loyal, Sensitive
> Life expectancy: 15-16 years
> Group: Non-sporting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrjQ3_0frJo9HK00

7. Bearded Collie
> Drop in popularity: 16 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 143 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 127 out of 197
> Personality: Smart, Bouncy, Charismatic
> Life expectancy: 12-14 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5twW_0frJo9HK00

6. Tibetan Mastiff
> Drop in popularity: 16 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 147 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 131 out of 197
> Personality: Independent, Reserved, Intelligent
> Life expectancy: 10-12 years
> Group: Working

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgaXR_0frJo9HK00

5. Entlebucher Mountain Dog
> Drop in popularity: 16 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 173 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 157 out of 197
> Personality: Loyal, Smart, Enthusiastic
> Life expectancy: 11-13 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aDCs_0frJo9HK00

4. Bouvier des Flandres
> Drop in popularity: 17 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 101 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 84 out of 197
> Personality: Affectionate, Courageous, Strong-Willed
> Life expectancy: 10-12 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbsFu_0frJo9HK00

3. Briard
> Drop in popularity: 18 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 150 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 132 out of 197
> Personality: Confident, Smart, Faithful
> Life expectancy: 12 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR25H_0frJo9HK00

2. Berger Picard
> Drop in popularity: 19 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 163 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 144 out of 197
> Personality: Loyal, Good-Natured, Observant
> Life expectancy: 12-13 years
> Group: Herding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFbhA_0frJo9HK00

1. Ibizan Hound
> Drop in popularity: 30 spots
> Popularity in 2021: 182 out of 197
> Popularity in 2020: 152 out of 197
> Personality: Family-Oriented, Even-Tempered, Polite
> Life expectancy: 11-14 years
> Group: Hound

