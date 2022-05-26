Dog Breeds That Dropped the Most in Popularity

Pet ownership is at a record level, according to this year’s National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association. Undoubtedly, dogs are among the most popular family four-legged friends. Breeds such as the golden and Labrador retrievers have been consistently popular over the years. Others have fallen out of favor with dog owners - and some have trended out of style in just a year.

To identify the dog breeds in the United States that dropped the most in popularity between 2020 and 2021, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club released on March 15, 2021, based on the latest AKC registration statistics. We only considered dog breeds that dropped more than five spots in the 2021 popularity ranking.

Some of the dog breeds that have lost their popularity recently belong in the herding and hound breeds and are of fairly new origin. Most of the breeds on this list were never among the most preferred by canine lovers. They were in the middle or the bottom of the popularity ranking even before they dropped significantly in ranking.

Families own many different dogs, from mixed-breeds to purebreds, but which are the overall favorites? These are America’s most popular dogs .

46. Mastiff

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 35 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 29 out of 197

> Personality: Courageous, Dignified, Good-Natured

> Life expectancy: 6-10 years

> Group: Working

45. Miniature Pinscher

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 76 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 70 out of 197

> Personality: Fearless, Fun-Loving, Proud

> Life expectancy: 12-16 years

> Group: Toy

44. Pointer

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 120 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 114 out of 197

> Personality: Loyal, Hardworking, Even-Tempered

> Life expectancy: 12-17 years

> Group: Sporting

43. Tibetan Spaniel

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 125 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 119 out of 197

> Personality: Playful, Bright, Self-Confident

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Non-sporting

42. Clumber Spaniel

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 149 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 143 out of 197

> Personality: Mellow, Amusing, Gentlemanly

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Group: Sporting

41. Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 156 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 150 out of 197

> Personality: Friendly, Alert, Quick

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Sporting

40. Irish Water Spaniel

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 165 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 159 out of 197

> Personality: Playful, Hardworking, Brave

> Life expectancy: 12-13 years

> Group: Sporting

39. Kuvasz

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 169 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 163 out of 197

> Personality: Loyal, Fearless, Courageous

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Group: Working

38. Norwegian Lundehund

> Drop in popularity: 6 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 197 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 191 out of 197

> Personality: Loyal, Energetic, Alert

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Non-sporting

37. Standard Schnauzer

> Drop in popularity: 7 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 96 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 89 out of 197

> Personality: Fearless, Smart, Spirited

> Life expectancy: 13-16 years

> Group: Working

36. Finnish Lapphund

> Drop in popularity: 7 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 168 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 161 out of 197

> Personality: Friendly, Alert, Agile

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Herding

35. Finnish Spitz

> Drop in popularity: 7 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 191 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 184 out of 197

> Personality: Friendly, Good-Natured, Lively

> Life expectancy: 13-15 years

> Group: Non-sporting

34. Irish Terrier

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 124 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 116 out of 197

> Personality: Bold, Dashing, Tenderhearted

> Life expectancy: 13-15 years

> Group: Terrier

33. Saluki

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 128 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 120 out of 197

> Personality: Gentle, Dignified, Independent-Minded

> Life expectancy: 10-17 years

> Group: Hound

32. Smooth Fox Terrier

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 131 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 123 out of 197

> Personality: Friendly, Independent, Amusing

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Terrier

31. Irish Red and White Setter

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 154 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 146 out of 197

> Personality: Courageous, Spirited, Determined

> Life expectancy: 11-15 years

> Group: Sporting

30. Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 162 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 154 out of 197

> Personality: Playful, Charming, Lively

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Hound

29. Canaan Dog

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 187 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 179 out of 197

> Personality: Confident, Alert, Vigilant

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Herding

28. English Foxhound

> Drop in popularity: 8 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 196 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 188 out of 197

> Personality: Affectionate, Gentle, Sociable

> Life expectancy: 10-13 years

> Group: Hound

27. Irish Wolfhound

> Drop in popularity: 9 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 85 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 76 out of 197

> Personality: Courageous, Dignified, Calm

> Life expectancy: 6-8 years

> Group: Hound

26. Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

> Drop in popularity: 9 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 92 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 83 out of 197

> Personality: Affectionate, Intelligent, Outgoing

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Sporting

25. Leonberger

> Drop in popularity: 9 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 102 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 93 out of 197

> Personality: Friendly, Gentle, Playful

> Life expectancy: 9 years

> Group: Working

24. Black Russian Terrier

> Drop in popularity: 9 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 127 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 118 out of 197

> Personality: Intelligent, Calm, Powerful

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Group: Working

23. American English Coonhound

> Drop in popularity: 9 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 184 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 175 out of 197

> Personality: Sweet, Mellow, Sociable

> Life expectancy: 11-12 years

> Group: Hound

22. American Foxhound

> Drop in popularity: 9 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 195 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 186 out of 197

> Personality: Independent, Easy-Going, Sweet-Tempered

> Life expectancy: 11-13 years

> Group: Hound

21. Alaskan Malamute

> Drop in popularity: 10 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 68 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 58 out of 197

> Personality: Affectionate, Loyal, Playful

> Life expectancy: 10-14 years

> Group: Working

20. Schipperke

> Drop in popularity: 10 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 115 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 105 out of 197

> Personality: Confident, Alert, Curious

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Non-sporting

19. Bluetick Coonhound

> Drop in popularity: 10 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 140 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 130 out of 197

> Personality: Smart, Devoted, Tenacious

> Life expectancy: 11-12 years

> Group: Hound

18. Polish Lowland Sheepdog

> Drop in popularity: 10 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 180 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 170 out of 197

> Personality: Confident, Clever, Lively

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Herding

17. Affenpinscher

> Drop in popularity: 11 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 159 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 148 out of 197

> Personality: Confident, Famously Funny, Fearless

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Toy

16. Pyrenean Shepherd

> Drop in popularity: 11 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 192 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 181 out of 197

> Personality: Affectionate, Active, Enthusiastic

> Life expectancy: 18 years

> Group: Herding

15. German Pinscher

> Drop in popularity: 12 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 146 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 134 out of 197

> Personality: Courageous, Intelligent, Vivacious

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Working

14. Grand Basset Griffon VendÃ©en

> Drop in popularity: 12 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 189 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 177 out of 197

> Personality: Independent, Happy, Outgoing

> Life expectancy: 13-15 years

> Group: Hound

13. Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

> Drop in popularity: 13 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 66 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 53 out of 197

> Personality: Friendly, Happy, Deeply Devoted

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Terrier

12. Lhasa Apso

> Drop in popularity: 13 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 84 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 71 out of 197

> Personality: Confident, Smart, Comical

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Non-sporting

11. Redbone Coonhound

> Drop in popularity: 13 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 155 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 142 out of 197

> Personality: Even-Tempered, Amiable, Eager to Please

> Life expectancy: 12-15 years

> Group: Hound

10. Komondor

> Drop in popularity: 13 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 186 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 173 out of 197

> Personality: Loyal, Dignified, Brave

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Group: Working

9. Treeing Walker Coonhound

> Drop in popularity: 14 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 151 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 137 out of 197

> Personality: Smart, Brave, Courteous

> Life expectancy: 12-13 years

> Group: Hound

8. Tibetan Terrier

> Drop in popularity: 16 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 112 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 96 out of 197

> Personality: Affectionate, Loyal, Sensitive

> Life expectancy: 15-16 years

> Group: Non-sporting

7. Bearded Collie

> Drop in popularity: 16 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 143 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 127 out of 197

> Personality: Smart, Bouncy, Charismatic

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Herding

6. Tibetan Mastiff

> Drop in popularity: 16 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 147 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 131 out of 197

> Personality: Independent, Reserved, Intelligent

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Group: Working

5. Entlebucher Mountain Dog

> Drop in popularity: 16 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 173 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 157 out of 197

> Personality: Loyal, Smart, Enthusiastic

> Life expectancy: 11-13 years

> Group: Herding

4. Bouvier des Flandres

> Drop in popularity: 17 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 101 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 84 out of 197

> Personality: Affectionate, Courageous, Strong-Willed

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Group: Herding

3. Briard

> Drop in popularity: 18 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 150 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 132 out of 197

> Personality: Confident, Smart, Faithful

> Life expectancy: 12 years

> Group: Herding

2. Berger Picard

> Drop in popularity: 19 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 163 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 144 out of 197

> Personality: Loyal, Good-Natured, Observant

> Life expectancy: 12-13 years

> Group: Herding

1. Ibizan Hound

> Drop in popularity: 30 spots

> Popularity in 2021: 182 out of 197

> Popularity in 2020: 152 out of 197

> Personality: Family-Oriented, Even-Tempered, Polite

> Life expectancy: 11-14 years

> Group: Hound

