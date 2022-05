James “Keith” Goins age 59 of Clinton, TN went to meet his lord and savior on May 27, 2022 at Tennova North. Keith grew up in Lake City, and graduated from Anderson County High School. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church where he accepted the lord at an early age. He was lovingly known as “Preacher Keith” at the Clinton Towers where he held prayer meeting for many years. His favorite past time was singing and testifying to anyone who would listen. Keith is preceded in death by his parents Worley and Naomi Goins, Sisters Ruth Seifert , Brenda Knight, Brothers Paul David and Allen Goins. He is survived by:

