Pregnant woman shot ‘multiple times,’ NC police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects in a “disturbance” that left a pregnant woman with multiple gunshot wounds in High Point have been arrested.

Officers identified Deontre A. Horne, 19, and Jeremiah M. Williamson, 19 as being involved in the incident.

Horne and Williamson were both charged with attempted murder on arrested on Wednesday. They’re both being held under a $750,000 bond.

On Monday, High Point officers responded to a traffic crash on S. Main Street. They received calls about the same cars involved in the crash also being involved in a “disturbance” after the crash, involving someone firing gunshots.

Officers found two cars at the scene, one that had been shot at least eight times. Neither car was significantly damaged by the traffic accident.

At a nearby business, they found a 36-year-old woman, who is five months pregnant, who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby store recorded some clues in the case. FOX8 obtained two videos captured in a parking lot near the disturbance.

The first video showed a customer leaving the Universal Halal Meat and Grocery Shop on College Drive. Several gunshots can be heard in the video.

“We just start hearing like shots going off outside,” said an employee, who asked FOX8 not to reveal his identity.

A customer in the video ducks on the side of his truck and then runs to the front of it for cover until the shots stop.

Four minutes later, a woman wearing a white dress comes to the store doors. In the video, the woman is heard asking another customer for help, that she is pregnant, and was shot.

The store employee told FOX8 he knew something was wrong when he saw her at the door.

“The lady was covered in blood and screaming, crying for help,” he said. “She was just like leaking blood all over her feet. She had on no shoes. It was leaving footprints of blood.”

He called 911 and asked the woman to stay put.

“She was walking from my store to Sonic,” he said. “I was going to go inside and bring towels, everything, you know, try to cover up her stomach and everything so she won’t bleed as much.”

The employee said he saw two men running across the Kagan’s Home Furniture Store parking lot.

“I didn’t know if they were going to check on them to see like what had happened in the car or running away from the scene,” he said.

He told FOX8 first responders arrived at the Sonic on South Main Street and took the woman away in an ambulance.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours taking photos of two vehicles and collecting evidence in front of the furniture store.

FOX8 cameras spotted four investigators back out at the scene and at Sonic on Tuesday morning.

“We hear about shootings in High Point all the time, but it kind of really doesn’t hit you until you have to experience it firsthand and see how it affects somebody,” he said.

