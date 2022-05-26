Woman in Dodge Charger runs over woman lying in road, killing her, GSP says

Rossville Boulevard

CHATTOOGA, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol says a driver ran over and killed a woman who was lying in the road in Chattooga County early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Rossville Boulevard. Investigators determined that 26-year-old Alexis Wilson was driving her red Dodge Charger south on Georgia State Route 1 southbound when she ran over 48-year-old Chrissy Trapp, who was lying in the right lane.

It’s unclear if Trapp had already been hit by a car or why she was in the roadway.

Trapp died from her injuries.

It’s unclear if Wilson is facing any charges. The crash is still under investigation.

