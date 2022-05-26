ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Sashi Brown: Lamar Jackson skipping OTAs no 'reason for alarm'

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news this week for remaining away from organized team activities while he's on track to play the upcoming season on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh raised eyes when he said Wednesday that Jackson would have to "speak for himself" regarding his absence, but tight end Mark Andrews seemed to pour cold water over any potential controversy when he later remarked that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player is working away from the team and is "extremely motivated and extremely hungry" to help the club win games later this year.

Ravens president Sashi Brown, who joined the franchise in February, appeared on Baltimore's WBAL on Thursday and made it clear those within the organization aren't concerned about Jackson's commitment to the cause.

"Voluntary does means voluntary," Brown explained, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "Lamar’s been out working this offseason . . . so no, I don’t think any reason for alarm. He’s been very vocal in terms of his support and desire to be in Baltimore. We’re pleased that’s he’s out there working and not going to make a big deal out of this."

While there's currently no indication Jackson is close to putting pen to paper on an extension with the Ravens, it's also believed he'll attend Baltimore's mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 14 through June 16. For now, his status with the Ravens may elicit questions, but it's not worrying those who know the team can retain his rights through the 2023 campaign via the franchise tag.

