ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Former Mercyhurst NE campus now has a new name

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCQp8_0frJlTda00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The former Mercyhurst North East campus now has a new name after the recent buyer of the property started a naming contest last month.

The property is now named “Granite Ridge.”

According to the CEO of Ehrenfeld Companies (eCos), the company that bought the property , the name was not one that was submitted, but was “constructed based on the inspiration of themes that were contributed during the contest,” a news release stated.

Renaming contest for former Mercyhurst North East campus

“We were so thrilled to open up the rebranding of the North East Campus to everyone in the community. We know this campus has been a community pillar and part of the fabric of the region for over a century and it was important for us to hear from the community,” said Jonathan Ehrenfeld, CEO of eCos.

The company says they will make a contribution to a local charity as there was no outright winner to claim the prize. Also, those whose submissions contributed most directly to the new name will receive recognition gifts from local small businesses.

The new name, “Granite Ridge,” combines the visual exterior stone façade of the building with the rolling fields of the 350-acre property. “It is a name that signifies strength, beauty and longevity,” said Ehrenfeld.

Mercyhurst North East campus sold to Baltimore-based property investment company

The company says it will open the chapel to wedding rentals, and events once the renovations are complete. Sports fields on the grounds will be used for multiple sporting events, including a weekend lacrosse tournament scheduled for the first week of June, and a month-long boy’s summer camp for athletes.

The Conference Center has offices that are available for long-term leasing. There is also a retreat and café space on the first floor.

The company says the “Granite Ridge” website is currently under development.

“Granite Ridge” will also hold a fireworks display for the community, sponsored by the North East Chamber of Commerce, on July 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

LECOM holds graduation at Erie Insurance Arena

Hundreds of students at LECOM graduated on May 29 at Erie Insurance Arena. More than 400 medical students graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Dental Medicine, and masters degree candidates. According to the provost, almost 99% of the medical students have residencies lined up. “So we are 30 years now in […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Parades, Ceremonies in Erie Area Commemorate Memorial Day

The Erie area is commemorating Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies. North East started the morning with a wreath-laying ceremony before the community came together for its annual parade, complete with marching bands, scouts and first responders. Wattsburg also came together for a parade, celebrating with veterans, first responders, students,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fairview High School ROTC students speak about future military hopes

Community members are celebrating Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony in Fairview. We spoke with ROTC students about their future service. Several students said that they want to pursue a career in the military. Spectators said that it’s great to see people celebrating those who served. Hundreds of spectators honored those who served in […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Wattsburg, Fairview communities celebrate Memorial Day with parades

Community members across Pennsylvania are celebrating Memorial Day with parades, including those locally in Fairview and Wattsburg. Fairview Parade The parade lined up Monday morning at Holy Cross Church on West Ridge Road, marching west to Maple Street. On Monday, May 30, hundreds of spectators honored those who have served our country. Fairview High School […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
North East, PA
North East, PA
Education
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Community Bank Announces New Sherman and Ripley Branch Manager

Community Bank has announced that Terri Warner has been promoted to branch manager at its locations in Sherman and Ripley. In her new role overseeing both branches, Warner will be responsible for fostering customer relationships, driving mortgage activity and small business outreach. Warner specializes in small business lending, installment loans and customer service.
SHERMAN, NY
YourErie

Final day to observe ‘The Wall That Heals’ in Erie

Monday is the last day to see “The Wall That Heals” on display in Erie before it departs for its next stop. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. arrived at the Zem Zem Shrine Club on Thursday before opening to the public on Friday. The wall will be open until 2 […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyhurst Ne#Wjet Wfxp#Mercyhurst North East#Ehrenfeld Companies
YourErie

Mayor Schember outlines plans for Erie’s future

Erie Mayor Joe Schember outlined his plans for his second term in office at the Jefferson Educational Society on Friday. Mayor Schember invited community members to learn more about his plans for the future of the City of Erie. After being reelected in November 2021, Mayor Schember said he’s committed to growing Erie’s population. He […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community celebrates Memorial Day weekend at Presque Isle

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and people are heading out to Presque Isle to enjoy the beaches. On Saturday, Beaches 3, 6, 8 and 11 opened up for swimming. On Sunday, the beaches were packed with people swimming. People also took to the trails at Presque Isle this weekend. Presque Isle State Park is open from […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hill District Flea Market Returns

A sign that summer is close, is the return of the flea markets throughout Erie. Sunday was the return of the Shops on the Hill artisan Flea Market. Local shops on the Hill District opened their doors to the Erie community from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to introduce themselves to Erie residents and sell their goods. From coffee, to crepes, and home goods, there was something for everyone to enjoy on Sunday.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Butterflies to abound in Erie County over next couple of months

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Throughout any given year, 98 species of butterflies and moths can be seen in Erie County. They don’t all arrive or occur at the same time, however. That said, during the first two weeks of July, people could see 25 to 30 species on any given day. Some butterflies have traveled long distances. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Longevity
YourErie

Historical plaque in Corry dedicated to WWI veteran

A historical plaque was dedicated in Corry in honor of a man who risked his life to give families answers to what happened to loved ones in time of war. Here is the story of WWI Veteran Charles Keating. It’s fitting that Charles Keating of Corry is being honored with a historical plaque since he […]
erienewsnow.com

The Role of Volunteers with the Wall that Heals

In order for the Wall that Heals to come together and be a success, it takes organizers that travel with the Wall and volunteers in cities that the Wall travels to. Volunteers in Erie have come out in a big way this Memorial Day weekend to help with the Wall that Heals.
ERIE, PA
WKBN

Mercer Memorial 500 honors fallen heroes

This year, organizers say the Mercer Memorial 500 is back in full force. The Memorial 500 is an annual event where the community lines the streets with more than 500 flags around the courthouse.
MERCER, PA
YourErie

Flagship Niagara League to host 2022 Mariners Ball

The 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser is just around the corner. On Saturday June 4th, the Flagship Niagara League will host the 2022 Mariners Ball. The money from this fundraiser will go towards funding for the Flagship’s sailing programs for the season. This event will be a black tie and evening gown attire and will […]
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy