A one-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon in Ozark County resulted in injuries to five Tecumseh residents, including four juveniles, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Forty-three-year-old Samuel Deatherage and a 13-year-old male were transported by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. The three juveniles transported by a private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains include an 8-year-old male with serious injuries, an 11-year-old female with moderate injuries and a 5-year-old female with minor injuries.

OZARK COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO