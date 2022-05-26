Here’s how to watch tonight’s live Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards

So, tonight’s the big night.

The 64th Annual Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards will be held live Thursday evening to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of high school seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

This year’s competition, to be held at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, includes 661 students who were nominated from 100 schools in Miami-Dade and Broward, public, charter and private schools.

The event will be in person after two years of virtual events due to the pandemic.

To watch a livestream of the ceremony, refresh this page at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, when the event begins.

The event will also be broadcast on the Miami Herald’s YouTube page .

Read More: Meet the 2022 Silver Knight winners

Each of the 30 Silver Knight winners will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Herald Charities Foundation, in addition to a special medallion draped over their neck and the coveted Silver Knight statue. They also will receive 25,000 American Advantage miles, good for one round-trip flight in the continental United States, courtesy of American Airlines.

The Silver Knight Awards also recognizes 90 seniors as Honorable Mentions. Each will receive a plaque and a $500 scholarship from the Herald Charities Foundation.

The 2022 Silver Knight winners will join a long list of illustrious past winners. Previous winners, which number more than 1,500 since the program began in 1959, include:

▪ Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who won the Silver Knight in Science in 1982 as a Palmetto High senior.

▪ Bill Conti , the Oscar-winning composer who wrote the music for the “Rocky” and “Karate Kid’’ films, among others. He won the Silver Knight in Music in 1959 as a North Miami High senior.

▪ Frances Cook, the former U.S. ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman and the Consul General in Egypt. She won the Silver Knight in Social Sciences in 1963, representing South Dade High.

▪ Ted Hendricks , the former University of Miami star defensive end who played 15 seasons in the NFL before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He won the Silver Knight in Athletics as a Hialeah High senior in 1965.

▪ U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who won the Silver Knight in General Scholarship in 1994. He was the valedictorian of Palmetto High, graduating at 16.

So, get ready and watch the show. You will amazed at what the Class of 2022 has accomplished in their lives.

We have a bright future ahead with these students leading the way.