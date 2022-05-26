ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grin and bear it: Grizzlies arrive at Central Park Zoo

By Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Manhattan’s newest residents are three grizzly bears making their Central Park Zoo debut.

The three female bears, two of which are sisters, were orphaned as cubs in Montana and rescued by wildlife conservationists who brought them to the Bronx Zoo in 2013.

They were moved earlier this month to the Central Park Zoo, where they have been climbing the rocks, digging in the dirt and wading in the stream and pools.

Their backstory involves the delicate balance between bears and people. The siblings, Amber and Luna, became orphans when their mother was illegally shot, wildlife officials said. The third bear, Treena, was orphaned when her mother was euthanized by officials after repeatedly entering residential areas to forage for food.

The cubs were too young to survive on their own and could not be released.

