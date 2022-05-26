ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 32 new, 299 active cases

By MTN News
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows that 32 new and 299 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

A total of 28,123 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,615 recoveries and 209 deaths.

There were four COVID-19-related hospitalizations — including two county residents — being reported Thursday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 13.02%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 is 21.6.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,204 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

KPAX

KPAX

