ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena Police investigating whether state superintendent drove past school bus stop arm

By Jonathon Ambarian
KTVH
KTVH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGgyM_0frJjSpH00

The Helena Police Department says they are investigating an accusation that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen illegally drove past a school bus while it had its stop arm extended.

According to a call-for-service report from the Helena Police Department, a bus driver contacted them last Thursday, May 19. He reported that, shortly after 7:30 a.m., he was stopped on South Alice Street in the Mountain View Meadows area, picking up students, when a red Chevrolet truck went past. According to the report, the driver said he had the stop arm fully extended, and the vehicle appeared to disregard the sign. The report said officers were told the vehicle was driven by Arntzen.

Lt. Jayson Zander said the department is still completing its investigation.

Arntzen told MTN she does live in that area and has driven past that bus stop while students have been there, but she did not recollect this specific incident. She said school bus safety is an extremely important issue, and that everyone needs to take it seriously.

Dan Rispens, superintendent of East Helena Public Schools, confirmed the incident involved one of his district’s buses. He said the bus did have a camera, and they were able to forward images to the investigators.

Rispens said he couldn’t comment further on this specific incident, but that his bus drivers have noticed a growing number of people failing to stop when the stop arm is out.

“We take it very seriously,” he said. “It’s a school safety concern.”

Comments / 3

Related
NBCMontana

Police arrested assault with weapon suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Police Department officers arrested the suspect of an assault with a weapon around 7:34 p.m. Saturday. A man was found lying in the grass at the Fresh Market near 39th Street with a stab wound around 5:15 p.m. the same day. Law enforcement were...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Man Robbed By 3 Juveniles Using a Hatchet in Downtown

Billings Police have arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in a robbery early on Sunday morning in Downtown Billings. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD officers were dispatched at 4:35 am to 2500 1st Avenue North where three juvenile males robbed a 36-year-old Billings man using a hatchet.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
montanarightnow.com

One in custody after incident prompting heavy police presence in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - One person is in custody after an incident prompting a heavy police presence in the area of North 7th and Hemlock St. The Bozeman Police Department reported Friday evening that they were blocking off streets as they tried to make contact with a man who was wanted for a recent case involving an assault with a weapon.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsie Arntzen
NBCMontana

South Reserve St. Starbucks evacuated due to smoke

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula Fire Department responded to a call from an employee at the Starbucks on South Reserve Street near WinCo Food due to smoke on Saturday. Patrons evacuated the building before 3 p.m., when a Starbucks employee noticed a scent...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

2 men arrested after illegal border crossing incident near Sweetgrass

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two men were arrested this week after border patrol says they illegally transported six people across the U.S.-Canadian border into Montana. U.S. Border Patrol says on May 21 eight people illegally crossed into the country from Canada just west of Sweetgrass. According to court documents, the...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Bus Driver#School Safety#Helena Police#Mtn
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Woman Caught Driving Drunk With Children in the Car

On May 22, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on patrol when she was dispatched to the area of North Reserve Street for a report of a suspected driver under the influence. The caller reported to dispatch that she saw the suspect at dinner drinking at least three alcoholic beverages with her two minor children present.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Propane fire pit failure causes Great Falls home fire

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:. GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last night GFFR responded to a working fire at 2004 21st Ave S. GFFR arrived on scene and found a working fire on the exterior of the home at this location. GFFR crews were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from spreading to the interior of the home and to nearby structures. The fire did cause significant damage to one side of the house; however, the home is still considered livable. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be the failure of a propane fire pit being used by the homeowners.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

Firefighters rescue ‘Cinder’ the elk calf from fire’s ashes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation’s largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in New Mexico and fires rage across the American West. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink said Tuesday that he happened upon the motionless elk calf on the […]
SANTA FE, NM
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Attacks Woman in Walmart Parking Lot

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Walmart South for a reported assault that had occurred in the parking lot. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded to a disturbance at Walmart South,” Arnold said. “Upon arrival, an officer was flagged...
KTVB

Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

'Lady in the Beer Glass' is back in Lolo

The Lady is back! After a brief disappearance , the "Lady in the Beer Glass" who resides atop KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo has been returned. “They dumped it off in the parking lot last night,” said Frank Miller, owner of KT's Hayloft Saloon. “It is damaged. Customer came in and said, 'Your statue was dropped off.'”
LOLO, MT
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy