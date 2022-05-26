ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

From ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Tehran,’ Here’s Why Non-English Series Are Finally Becoming Emmy Contenders

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fw1dD_0frJjGTn00

Click here to read the full article.


A few weeks ago, I received a mysterious email from a Netflix publicist. “Where are you going to be on Monday?” they asked. “I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but we have a couple of specific people delivering something. I know, it’s super vague.”

Those “specific people” showed up at the Variety offices in costume as the mysterious guards (aka “pink soldiers”) from “ Squid Game ,” complete with iconic circle/triangle/square masks. They came bearing an invitation to Netflix’s FYSee Emmy events space at Raleigh Studios, along with a box of donuts.

The brutal South Korean drama about class, power, wealth and kiddie games clearly remains an awards priority for the streamer — particularly after this year’s SAG Awards garnered wins including male actor (Lee Jung-Jae) and female actor (Jung Ho-yeon). Lee also won the Independent Spirit Award for male performance in a new scripted series, and drama actor at the Critics Choice Awards. (Additionally, O Yeong-su won at this year’s untelevised Golden Globes for supporting actor in a drama.)

In almost every instance, “Squid Game” has made history. For the Globes, O was the first Koreanborn actor to win the award. And at the SAG Awards, “Squid Game” was the first non-English series to win, or even be nominated, for the prize. Quite a change from the days when the idea of any language other than English, let alone subtitles, were considered non-starters in TV. Remember when it was such a big deal that Jin and Sun were allowed to speak Korean on “Lost”?

In some cases, the languages weren’t even subtitled — better to build anxiety for viewers who don’t quite know what’s going on, and instead have to rely on body language and tone of voice.

Of course, it’s the streaming revolution that finally made it much easier for audiences to find non-English fare (rather than hunting for it on PBS stations, indie broadcasters or small cable channels).

And it’s also the streaming revolution that suddenly made some international, non-English productions eligible for Primetime Emmys . Until recently, most shows hailing from overseas were very specifically sent to the Intl. Emmy Awards for competition. And it was pretty clear what was eligible, given that English-language U.S. networks weren’t in the business of airing non-English fare. But the streamers are global, which means these American companies doing local productions in international territories are still able to be entered into the Primetime Emmy competition.

“Any production produced in the U.S. in a language other than English, is eligible in the Primetime Emmys,” this year’s rules stipulate. Besides “Squid Game,” this year’s contenders featuring languages other than English include comedy “Acapulco” and dramas “Pachinko,” “Tehran” and “Lupin.”

The “Squid Game” frenzy has obviously died down in recent months after its run as a phenomenon last fall — but Netflix is hoping that the same kind of thirst for making history that helped turn “Parasite” into an Oscar winner might push the show back into the conversation. It’s already a contender, with another show from last fall — Season 3 of HBO’s “Succession” — its most formidable competitor.

Will “Squid Game” become the first Emmy-winning non-English drama, or will its stars repeat their winter awards seasons wins? Don’t mess with those pink soldiers.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Defends Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle: ‘Nobody Would Say That What He Does Isn’t Thoughtful or Smart’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has offered further defense for the streamer’s curation of stand-up comedy specials from Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle, both of which have been criticized for including language that is considered transphobic. In an interview with Maureen Dowd at The New York Times, Sarandos reaffirmed his stance on airing the specials, saying that the way comedians figure out where the line is is by “crossing the line every once in a while.” “I think it’s very important to the American culture generally to have free expression, Sarandos told the Times. “We’re programming...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Asian Americans Are Not a Monolith in Their Stories, Says Filmmaker Sujata Day

Click here to read the full article. My parents were born and raised in Kolkata, India, and experienced the golden age of Bengali cinema. They could see themselves in characters onscreen solving mysteries like Soumitra Chatterjee in “Feluda,” courting like legendary stars Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen, and living everyday village life as seen through the poignant lens of Satyajit Ray. As a first generation Bengali-American girl, I grew up with two different cultures in a suburban, Irish-Catholic neighborhood. I went to Catholic school for six years, but I also went to Hindu temple camp and spent most of my summer...
SOCIETY
Variety

Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of ‘Inside’ Deleted Scenes

Click here to read the full article. Bo Burnham released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special “Bo Burnham: Inside” on Monday evening. The video, titled “THE INSIDE OUTTAKES,” comes in at nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shy of the 83-minute runtime of the original “Inside.” Burnham revisited the footage in April, beginning to edit together the extra footage into a cohesive video. The comedian and singer-songwriter announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter, first teasing with a simple tweet that read “stand by…” before firing off a follow-up a few minutes later. He wrote, “a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Maestro’ First Look: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in ‘A Star Is Born’ Follow-Up

Click here to read the full article. Bradley Cooper is fully transformed in the first look at his Netflix-backed biographical drama “Maestro,” which serves as his directorial follow-up to Oscar winner “A Star Is Born.” Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein. As Cooper confirmed to Variety earlier this year,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Variety

Peak TV Leads to Peak Emmy Awards Pitches, and They’re All Tripping Over Each Other

Click here to read the full article. It’s daunting trying to cover the Emmy race in an era of so much prestige TV, just as I’m sure it’s challenging for the armies of publicists trying to get journalists interested in writing about their clients’ work. I’ve never had to turn away so many pitches on worthwhile shows, performers and producers as I’ve had to this year. Sure, there are limited slots in most categories for Emmy nominations, but there’s also a limit to how many podcasts I can produce, how many features our team can write and even how many panels...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Squid#Emmys#Tehran#Raleigh Studios#South Korean#Sag Awards#The Critics Choice Awards#Untelevised Golden Globes#Koreanborn#English
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
Variety

Alexis Bledel Exits ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ahead of Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Alexis Bledel will not return for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5, Variety has learned exclusively. Bledel, who has played the key character of Emily/Ofglen on the Hulu drama since its first season debuted in 2017, said in a statement Friday: “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.” During her four-year run on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bledel received four Emmy...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Jon Voight, Outspoken GOP Supporter, Calls For ‘Proper Qualifications for Gun Ownership’ After Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Actor Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of former president Donald J. Trump and the Republican party, has released a statement calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States. “There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership,” Voight said in a video released through his official Facebook page. “Proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled.” Voight’s stance marks a striking divergence from the GOP platform’s typical stance on gun control. The actor had previously voiced skepticism over the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential election, claiming...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Epic Records Ups Ayanna Wilks to VP, Adds Natalie Geday to Publicity Team

Click here to read the full article. Epic Records has promoted Ayanna Wilks to vice president of publicity and has hired Natalie Geday as VP of publicity as well. Both report to Melissa Victor, SVP and head of publicity for the Sony Music label. Both are based in Los Angeles. Wilks (pictured at left) was previously senior director of public relations and has worked on the media campaigns for Giveon, Bia and Mimi Webb as well as newcomers India Shawn, Melvoni and MK xyz, among others. Prior to Epic, Wilks was director of the celebrity division of Wilhelmina Models, and worked at...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things’: Production Design Shines Light on Rainbow Room and the Byers Home in Season Four

Click here to read the full article. The last time audiences saw the Byers family on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” they were leaving town. After a lengthy hiatus, the highly anticipated fourth season returns to Netflix on May 27. This time, the family has been relocated for their safety to Southern California, where they moved from fictional Hawkins, Ind. (actually filmed in Georgia). The family has expanded, with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) joining Joyce, played Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp’s Will and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). In finding the new home, production designer Chris Trujillo thought about building from the ground up, but there was something more...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Succession’ Composer Nicholas Britell Enters the ‘Star Wars’ Universe With Music for ‘Andor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Composer Nicholas Britell can keep a secret. The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner for “Succession” has been working on “Andor,” the next “Star Wars” TV series, for the past two years, totally under wraps. Details about “Andor” were announced yesterday by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 film “Rogue One” in a 12-part series beginning Aug. 31 on Disney+. Britell, meanwhile, was back in New York, still toiling away on the series. Although limited in what he could disclose about...
ANAHEIM, CA
Variety

MUBI Snaps Up Hot Cannes Title ‘Holy Spider’ for Several Territories

Click here to read the full article. Streamer and distributor MUBI has acquired Ali Abbasi’s Cannes Film Festival competition title “Holy Spider” for the U.K., Ireland, Latin America (excluding Mexico) and Malaysia. The film will be released theatrically followed by an exclusive MUBI streaming release. The film follows family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest — to “cleanse” the holy Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral and corrupt street prostitutes. After murdering several women, he grows ever more desperate about the lack of public interest in his divine mission. It stars Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Arash...
MOVIES
Variety

Simu Liu Reveals Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Didn’t Even Tell ‘Barbie’ Castmates He Was New Doctor Who

Click here to read the full article. When it was revealed earlier this month that “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the role of the new Doctor Who, the whole world was taken by surprise – including Gatwa’s “Barbie” castmates. Simu Liu, who is co-starring alongside Gatwa and Margot Robbie in the upcoming doll movie, revealed Gatwa kept his “Doctor Who” casting a secret for months, with the “Barbie” stars only learning of the news at the same time as the rest of the world. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The...
MOVIES
Variety

The Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

Click here to read the full article. The saga of The Kid Laroi’s management continues. The Australian singer has re-signed with Scooter Braun for management, a month after parting ways with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Variety has confirmed. Braun’s SB Projects roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, among others. Laroi first signed with Braun in June 2021, then left three months later due to, what Billboard described as “significant problems” with the firm — namely that Braun himself was not involved enough in making career decisions. According to a source, Laroi and his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ronnie ‘Hawk’ Hawkins Remembered by the Band’s Robbie Robertson

Click here to read the full article. The Band’s Robbie Robertson has issued a statement honoring Ronnie “Hawk” Hawkins, who died Sunday at the age of 87. Robertson and future members of the Band backed Hawkins in their formative years during the 1960s, before they toured with Bob Dylan and went on to become one of the most influential groups in rock history. Robertson’s statement follows below in full. My heart sank when I heard “The Hawk” just flew into the sunset.  The story of The Band began with Ronnie Hawkins. He was our mentor. He taught us the rules of the...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy