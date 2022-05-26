Han Oak reinvents itself with Portland’s first premium hot pot experience

Don’t accept inflation’s squeeze. Fight back and you will make things better. Treat high prices like an enemy and fight back wherever you can. For us, this means we don’t eat out and buy almost nothing pre-prepared. We plan out driving to save gas. We use grocery store points to drastically reduce the price of gas. We rarely run the heat or AC, using gas to heat or fans in windows at night, closing and covering windows with blankets during the day. We’ve found many low-income housing options, but rent is rent, and we have to save mainly on food. We buy only when prices are good or in bulk. We preserve, can, freeze and dry. We buy chicken only at 99 cents a pound or less, but are now almost involuntary vegetarians. Nothing is wasted; everything has a use. Scraps are frozen and turned into stock for soups, gravies, stews or pot pies. We grow veggies where we can, often in our own compost. We don’t use community gardens, but you could. More and more, we feel self-reliant and less wasteful. We have planted a Victory Garden in our hearts and will win the war against inflation. We donate to food pantries, remembering others fight the same war and should not be left behind. When times get better, we will keep doing these things, and I see that as a wonderful gain. You can do this too. You can do even better than us.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO