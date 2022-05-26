Tiger Girls Den Scouts visit Monticello Fire Department

The West Iredell Ruritan Club recently presented scholarships to four student. The West Iredell Ruritan Club supports many fundraising efforts to allow the club to give back to the community and recognize students in the area. Hannah Lackey received the first Gray Fowler Memorial Scholarship. Joshua Sherrill received the Dean...
Every graduating class has a list of accomplishments that the school’s administration is quick to boast about at their graduation ceremony. For Pine Lake Preparatory’s Class of 2022, Andrew Moceri, the school’s executive director, had no issue finding the things he would brag about. “Each year, I’m...
“Today, May 30, is the official Memorial Day on the calendar, although we observed it on Monday, May 26. Is the day simply another day off from work or do Americans still hold it dear as a time to give tribute to those who paid the supreme price for the freedoms this nation enjoys?” (5/30)
It was hot, and more than a few of the men gathered at Oakwood Cemetery Monday wiped sweat from their faces. Despite being uncomfortable for a few minutes, it was a duty they were honored to perform. A group of local veterans, representing the Iredell County Burial Detail, met at...
Want to help out the folks in the Ukraine while having some fun?. Consider this your invitation. Concord Presbyterian Church in Loray is partnering with Red Buffalo Brewing Company on Center Street in Statesville to host a cornhole tournament on June 4 to support relief efforts in Ukraine. The tournament starts at noon.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 15-21. Joel’s Asian Grill, 110 Marketplace Ave., Suite A, Mooresville, 94.50/A. Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A. About the Scores. The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based...
The journey ahead for the medals of Coy William Goins is long, but Precious Medals is making sure that the story of the soldier who earned them and the battles he fought during and after World War II aren’t forgotten. A convoy of motorcycles met at Purple Heart Homes...
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Legacy Village, LLC to 121 Village Green Owner LP, Legacy Village Apartments, Lots 1, 3, 5 and 7 of Legacy Village,...
The Mooresville-South Iredell Chapter 3224 of AARP annually gives a scholarship to a student who is attending an institution of higher learning. Each year, the scholarship rotates between a student at Mooresville High School and South Iredell High School. This year, Phyllis Alexander presented the recipient, Brooke Holland, $500 at the Mooresville High School’s Award Program held May 19.
Five votes are all the separated Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 candidates Abby Trent and Kent Shoffner after the primary election May 17. But with such a narrow margin between the two, Shoffner requested a recount in hopes of surpassing his fellow candidate. North Carolina State Board Elections website results had...
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. James Collins Plumbing, James Craig Collins II, Mooresville. Lilmeg Properties, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County. Back 40 Speed Shop, Chris Howell, Statesville. Light Me Up Event Rentals, From The Roots Custom...
Stories of classes, sporting events, field trips, and the usual shenanigans of students with too much time on their hands were what many will remember from valedictorian Adam Godwin’s address to his classmates at Statesville Christian School during its graduation ceremony Friday. Those memories of those normal rites of...
TROUTMAN—The Statesville Owls opened their wooden bat summer league season Saturday at South Iredell High School with an 11-3 win over the visiting Race City Bootleggers. Former North Iredell Raider Joe Gaither threw six scoreless innings for the pitching victory. Sion Barnette belted a three-run homer, and Sean Seale...
CHARLOTTE — Mac Horvath hit a go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth inning and Danny Serretti followed with a two-run double to spark No. 8 seed North Carolina to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament on Saturday.
