EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE FIVE SOUTH OF ASHLAND

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
WOODBURN, Ore. — Along the West Coast Electric Highway, an upgraded electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station at the Woodburn Transit Center got a lot of love this week. Oregon Governor Kate Brown handled the plug-in demonstration to celebrate the improvements to this and 43 other electric vehicle charging stations across the state, making them faster and able to handle any type of EV automobile and electric bicycles as well. Forty-four other "level two" chargers also got upgrades.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday May 28th, 2022, at about 11:55 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 10. the preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound black 2020 Tesla...
The garage was originally built in the 1920s and served as one of the first car service stations in the area. It stood for 96 years before being largely destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. The fire devastated the towns of Talent and Phoenix, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
Idaho Power crews have had a busy weekend in the Pocatello area, responding to a widespread power outage and then a downed power line that shut down a road.
The widespread power outage was caused by a 9 p.m. Saturday lightning strike on a piece of Idaho Power equipment. Over 1,000 Idaho Power customers in south Pocatello and throughout much of Bannock County south of the Gate City were without electricity until around 1 a.m. Sunday, the utility reported.
...
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect delays heading north on U.S.101 through Reedsport on Monday. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak Memorial Day traffic hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Latham said that is when many holiday travelers are heading home.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes the end of May can bring in a warm and dry start to the Rose Festival activities, and other years, it may be rain. This time around, we are battling the rain for the early days of CityFair and the full Memorial Day weekend.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Memorial Day weekend is off to a rainy start, but it's also the gateway to the summer camping season. If you're heading out to enjoy Oregon's great outdoors, U.S. Forest Service officials say you should plan ahead and keep safety in mind. While many campgrounds are...
The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
Sources: Riverside County Fire Department, Colorado River Indian Tribes and InciWeb (Information) Picture: InciWeb (Courtesy) Blythe, California: The large vegetation fire being called the “Lost Lake Fire” burning near the Lost Lake Resort has jumped the Colorado River into Arizona at around 2:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 prompting more evacuations.
The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer.
The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. REPORTING DEPUTY:...
The Oregon DMV will close several offices around the state and reduce hours at others as it battles a staffing shortage during its busiest time of the year, the agency announced in a press release Friday.
This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Farm employment has remained pretty steady in Oregon for decades, and the state’s economy is far more closely tied to agriculture than elsewhere. Note to readers: if you...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. I-5 Siskiyou Pass Construction In Effect During Memorial Day Weekend. Drivers on Interstate 5 between Ashland and the California border should expect delays...
Bear Camp road will be open during Memorial Day weekend, then extensive work will begin that will last through most of June. The following information was released by Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest today:. Grants Pass, Oregon 26 May 2022-- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will resume extensive repair work on...
Comments / 1