Transfer roundup: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Sevilla’s Diego Carlos for £26m

 4 days ago
Photograph: Joaquin Corchero/Shutterstock

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla. The 29-year-old Brazilian centre-back is now set to travel to England for a medical and iron out personal terms on a £26m transfer.

Carlos, who played 136 matches for Sevilla, helping them win the 2020 Europa League, had been in talks with Newcastle during the January window, but a deal could not be reached.

“Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee,” a Villa statement read. “The player will travel to England in the next few hours to complete a medical and finalise personal terms.”

Carlos joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from French club Nantes and was part of the Brazil squad which won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “Sevilla FC would like to thank the player for his work during all these years in Seville and wishes him the best of luck in his new journey,” a statement from the La Liga club read.

On a day of eye-catching deals, the Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has agreed a move to Leeds.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala (right) and Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson in the Champions League last 16. Photograph: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

The 21-year-old United States international, who worked under the Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch during his time in charge at the Austrian club, will formally complete his move to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee on 1 July.

A Leeds statement said: “The 21-year-old will join for an undisclosed fee on a five-year-contract, running until the summer of 2027.” Aaronson made 41 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg last season as they won the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup for the second season in succession. He has 18 senior international caps and scored five goals as the US qualified for this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
