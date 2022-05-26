ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

By LINDSEY BAHR, MARTIN ADAMES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYZGV_0frJffvK00
1 of 6

Ray Liotta, the blue-eyed actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67.

Liotta’s publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn’t wake up Thursday morning. Police in the Dominican Republic said they received a call just before 6 a.m. Thursday at a hotel where Liotta was staying with his fiancee and found the actor dead.

Robert De Niro, who co-starred with Liotta in “Goodfellas,” said in an emailed statement that he was saddened by Liotta’s passing. “He is way too way young to have left us,” De Niro said.

Another “Goodfellas” star, Lorraine Bracco, who played Henry’s wife Karen Hill, tweeted Thursday that she could be “anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Liotta was also mourned by Alessandro Nivola, who recently appeared with him in “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” and by the film’s writer and producer David Chase. Nivola called Liotta “dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.” Chase said in a statement that “We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie.”

The Newark, New Jersey, native was born in 1954 and adopted at age six months out of an orphanage by a township clerk and an auto parts owner. Liotta always assumed he was mostly Italian — the movies did too. But later in life while searching for his birth parents, he discovered he’s actually Scottish.

Though he grew up focused on playing sports, including baseball, during his senior year of high school, the drama teacher asked him if he wanted to be in a play, which he agreed to on a lark. Whether he knew it or not at the time, it planted a seed, though he still assumed he’d end up working construction. And later, at the University of Miami he picked drama and acting because they had no math requirement attached. He would often say in interviews that he only started auditioning for plays because a pretty girl told him to. But it set him on a course. After graduation, he got an agent and soon he got his first big break on the soap opera “Another World.”

It would take a few years for him to land his first big movie role, in Jonathan Demme’s “Something Wild” as Melanie Griffith’s character’s hotheaded ex-convict husband Ray. He was 30 years old at the time and hadn’t had a steady job in five years. In an interview in 1993, he told The Associated Press that he wanted to get the part on his own merits even though he knew Griffith. When that didn’t work, he “phoned Melanie.

“I hated doing it, because that’s politics for me; calling someone to help you out. But I kind of realize that’s part of what it’s all about,” he said.

The turn earned him a Golden Globe nomination. A few years later, he would get the memorable role of the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Though it moved many to tears, it wasn’t without its critics. Liotta remembered hearing a baseball announcer during a Mets game complain that he batted the opposite way Joe Jackson did.

“(Bleep) you! He didn’t come back from the dead either!” Liotta recalled thinking.

Liotta’s most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came shortly after. He and Scorsese had to fight for it though, with multiple auditions and pleas to the studio to cast the still relative unknown.

Scorsese said Thursday that Liotta was “so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

“Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot,” the director said in a statement. “He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture.”

Roger Ebert, in his review, wrote that “Goodfellas” solidified Liotta (and Bracco) as “two of our best new movie actors.”

“He creates the emotional center for a movie that is not about the experience of being a Mafioso, but about the feeling,” Ebert continued.

In a 2012 interview, Liotta said that, “Henry Hill isn’t that edgy of a character. It’s really the other guys who are doing all the actual killings. The one physical thing he does do, when he goes after the guy who went after Karen — you know, most audiences, they actually like him for that.”

In the same interview, he marveled at how “Goodfellas” had a “life of its own” and has only grown over time.

“People watch it over and over, and still respond to it, and different ages come up, even today, teenagers come up to me and they really emotionally connect to it,” he said.

It didn’t matter the size of the role, or even the genre, Liotta always managed to stand out and steal scenes in both dramas and comedies, whether as Johnny Depp’s father in “Blow” or Adam Driver’s bullish divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.”

Mafiosos seemed to be his specialty (he even narrated an AMC docu-series called “The Making of the Mob”), though he was wary of being typecast. He turned down the part of Ralphie on “The Sopranos” because of it. But he’d still end up playing a mob type with James Gandolfini in Andrew Dominik’s “Killing Them Softly.” And later, he would pay his own ticket to audition for “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“I’m really not sure what made me so determined,” he told The Guardian last year. “But I was and luckily it all worked out.”

Liotta also often played various law enforcement types, from cops and detectives to federal agents in films as diverse as “Unlawful Entry,” “Cop Land,” “Narc,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Observe and Report.” Many were corrupt.

He got to be a victim of Hannibal Lecter in the 2001 film “Hannibal” and played Frank Sinatra in the TV movie “The Rat Pack,” which got him a Screen Actors Guild nomination. For gamers, he’s immortalized as the voice of Tommy Vercetti in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.” He also starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the series “Shades of Blue.”

His only regret, he once told the Los Angeles Times, was turning down a meeting to talk to Tim Burton about starring in “Batman.”

Liotta has one daughter, Karsen, with ex-wife Michelle Grace and was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death.

He also had a number of projects recently wrapped and upcoming, including “Cocaine Bear,” directed by Elizabeth Banks, which is supposed to come out in February, and the Apple TV+ crime series “Black Bird,” developed by Dennis Lehane and starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. He was due to start another film soon too: “The Substance” with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

“The business is rough, no matter where you’re at in your career,” Liotta said in 2012. “There’s always some reason for them to say no to you — that part of it is horrible... But the job itself — making people believe that what they’re seeing is really happening—that’s still a challenge, putting that puzzle together. You know, what can I say, I still like playing pretend. And it’s sure a fun way to make a living.”

Comments / 117

kay j
4d ago

Rest in peace 🕊️ Ray , job well done ✅ , the movie industry and fans , will surely miss you , many prayers for your family and friends . ✝️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🕊️😢🎥🎬🎟️💔

Reply
45
jj
4d ago

Oh I hate that. Liotta was in my top three favorite actors, Good Fellas is my absolute favorite movie, I can't tell you how many times I've watched it, he made that movie what it was. And you can't forget those beautiful eyes.RIP Ray.

Reply
21
Brenda Hapner
4d ago

This is devastating news. My thoughts and prayers to his families and friends. RIP Ray, you were an amazing actor. 😢💔🙏

Reply
32
Related
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Henry Hill
Person
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Person
Dennis Lehane
Person
Melanie Griffith
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Robert De Niro
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

John Zderko, 'Criminal Minds' actor, dead at 60

John Zderko, known for his roles in television shows like "Criminal Minds," died at the age of 60. The actor passed away due to complications from his cancer treatment, his friend Charley Koontz told The Hollywood Reporter. Zderko graduated from UC Irvine and went on to become a businessman. He...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Surprises Crowd at Jeff Beck Concert in England After Defamation Trial

Fresh off his highly-publicized defamation trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance Sunday at a Jeff Beck concert in England. According to multiple videos that surfaced online, Depp joined Beck on stage to perform their 2020 song collaboration “Isolation,” which is a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 hit. The pair also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Reportedly Had 3 Movies in the Works at the Time of His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Aylward, Actor from ER and Armageddon, Dead at 75

John Aylward, a prolific actor of stage and screen, has died. He was 75. Aylward's agent Mitchell K. Stubbs confirmed the news in a message sent to PEOPLE, detailing that the actor died at his home in Seattle Monday of natural causes, according to his wife Mary Fields. "John was...
SEATTLE, WA
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: Inside Katie Holmes' New Romance With Bobby Wooten III. Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III just took their relationship to the next level. The Dawson's Creek alum and the musician stepped out at The Moth's Silver Ball on May 26, marking their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. For the occasion, Katie wore a pale yellow gown with black patent leather heels. Meanwhile, Bobby rocked a dark teal suit, black shirt and matching shoes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro praise Ray Liotta following actor’s death

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer, adding he would “always be proud” of the work they had done together.Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to the PA news agency the actor had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was on location at the time of his death, Ms Allen said.Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Hollywood Stars React To The Sudden Death Of Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars are reacting to the sudden death of actor Ray Liotta, best known for his role in the ’90s film Goodfellas. It was reported recently that the actor died at the age of 67 while in the Dominican Republic filming a new movie. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh first confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter. He had been working on the film Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

921K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy