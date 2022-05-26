Flood Warning issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chase; Marion; McPherson; Saline FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Central Kansas, including the following counties, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Saline. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO