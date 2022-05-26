Local artist captures the month of May at IMS on canvas

SPEEDWAY — For the past six years, Indianapolis-based artist Justin Vining has captured the sights and history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indy 500 with a paintbrush.

“[IMS] is unlike any other place I’ve ever been … it’s a very unique place to paint,” Vining said.

Vining has spent several days during the month of May at IMS for practice and will be painting on Carb Day, Fast Friday and of course, on Sunday for the 106th running of the greatest spectacle in racing.

“I accidentally turned into a race fan,” Vining said. “IMS, it gets into your blood.”

WRTV photojournalist Paul Chiodo spent time with Vining to find out what he looks for and more about what goes into his work.

