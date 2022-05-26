Sinclair hosts Career Deciding Day for students

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Sinclair Community College invited students, recent graduates, job seekers and individuals looking to explore new opportunities to a “Career Deciding Day” on May 26.

Sinclair faculty, advisors and staff were on hand to help adults of all ages explore in-demand, rewarding careers, decide on a program of study, and learn how to get on a solid path toward achieving their goals.

Attendees also learned about support services, including the Sinclair food pantry and mental health resources.

Representatives from several social services agencies and community organizations helped attendees figure out how to pay for college, get assistance with basic needs, and get help figuring out what they are good at, what kind of work that they will enjoy and how those two things together will help them make a living.



Career Deciding Day was held in partnership with Ohio To Work , an initiative in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers find meaningful employment.

“Sinclair College is proud to be an Ohio To Work partner as we work together to provide opportunities for job seekers while filling the critical workforce needs of employers. The Dayton region is exploding with good-paying jobs that are going unfilled because job seekers either don’t know about them or don’t have the right skill set. Many jobs only require a certificate that can be earned in a few months to a year and as individuals begin working, they can progress to more education and begin to earn more,” said Dr. Kathleen Cleary, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Sinclair Community College.

“Career Deciding Day is a tremendous opportunity for attendees to explore a wide variety of career fields and make a positive change in their lives.”

